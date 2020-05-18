3 kids and countless split rumours: Inside Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's 10 year marriage.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been together, on and off, since 2004.

They were engaged, then split, then engaged again, then married, then separated, then reconciled, and then now have reportedly split again, and somewhere in between, they had three children.

The Transformers actress keeps her personal life close to her chest, but her marriage to the 90210 alum has been at the centre of media attention for years due to their multiple splits and three kids. And now, media outlets are reporting they have split once again, with sources saying they are isolating separately amid the global pandemic.

Watch: Celebrities are getting creative in isolation. Post continues below video.

Here’s everything we know about their lives together, and the recent split rumours.

Their beginnings.

The pair met on the set of sitcom Hope and Faith, when Fox was just 18 years old. The then 30-year-old Green was a father to a two-year-old son, with his former 90210 castmate, Vanessa Marcil.

Speaking to ELLE in 2009, Fox recounted her initial attraction to Green, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to be with you. You’re not a threat, you’re not some d-bag that’s going to cause a lot of problems.'”

“I had to convince him that I was slightly more responsible and well-spoken and had other things to bring to the table besides being 18,” she remembers.

In 2012, speaking with Cosmpolitan, the actress shared further details of their first meeting, reflecting: "The first time I saw him, I got butterflies. And the first time he casually touched me? There was so much electricity. I don't want to sound corny or cliché, but I do believe we are destined to live this part of our lives together."

The couple indeed formed a relationship and in 2007, after a three year relationship, Green proposed to Fox.

Children and countless split rumours.

The couple called off their engagement in February 2009, before rekindling just a few months later. In June 2010, they married in Hawaii.

In September 2012, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first son, Noah Shannon, who is now seven years old.

"We have been very lucky to have had a peaceful few weeks at home, but I would like to release this myself before others do," Fox announced at the time.

"I gave birth to our son Noah Shannon Green on September 27th. He is healthy, happy, and perfect."

Then, a year and a half later, in February 2014, more happy news came. The couple had welcomed their second son, Bodhi Ransom.

But in August 2015, Megan Fox filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

"They had several conflicts that led to the divorce," a source told People at the time.

"Megan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation."

According to TMZ, Brian Austin Green requested spousal support from Fox due to a 2014 car accident, which triggered vertigo and made it difficult for him to work.

In April 2016, Fox then surprised the world with the announcement that she was pregnant with her third baby. She later confirmed that she had called off her divorce from Green in July 2016, as the two prepared for the arrival of their third child.

"During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did," a source told People. "They both worked hard to figure out their marriage and things seem great."

In August 2016, they welcomed their third child, naming him Journey River.

Whilst Fox doesn't publicly speak about her private matters, her husband has been more open about their struggles and relationship.

In 2017, on his podcast '…With Brian Austin Green' the actor admitted, "Marriage is hard".

"It’s work, I think, for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s… you just take it day by day."

He added, "You’re in it and then if you’re not, then you look back and you go, ‘That was a great 13 years.’"

Recent split rumours.

Now, amid a global pandemic, rumours of another split are rife once more.

It started with pictures emerging of Fox, now 34, driving around Calabasas, California, with rapper Machine Gun Kelly last week.

The two have both been cast in upcoming crime thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass, although production has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Following the photographs being published online, Fox's husband shared a cryptic Instagram message.

"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it."

Fox famously has a tattoo on her back reading, "We will all laugh at gilded butterflies."

According to Daily Mail, the married couple have not been isolating together during lockdown.

Neither Fox or Green have confirmed the reports.

Last year, Green spoke of the pair's struggle due to their different parenting styles.

"We parent together,” Green shared during an interview on The Rachael Ray Show. "I’m very much more the bad cop than she is. And at first, that sort of was an issue for us, and now we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things.

"And if she doesn’t like something, or I don’t, we respect it and we listen to it. We co-parent well."

Sick of tabloid drama?

Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.