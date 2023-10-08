'MCoBeauty's latest drop of dupes is going viral. Here's our very honest review.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice.

MCoBeauty has dropped a bunch of new products, both skincare and makeup, and yeah, we're excited.

Whether you're into beauty or not, we all know the brand has some banger affordable products that often rival the spendy stuff.

Shelley Sullivan is the CEO and Founder ModelCo and MCoBeauty. Speaking with Mamamia, she says affordability and accessibility are particularly important to consumers right now.

"It feels like the cost of living is constantly on the rise at the moment, and it's getting harder and harder for everyday Australians to afford what feel like the basics. Rising costs are being passed onto consumers – and it's not just in the beauty industry," she explains.

"What was once affordable is now considered an 'expensive luxury', so consumers are seeking out quality, affordable alternatives."

This, she says, is where MCoBeauty steps in, aiming to fill a gap in the market for those who need it. Because if there's one thing many of us love, it's a good beauty dupe.

Dupe culture has definitely been taking the beauty industry by storm over the past few years – but that's not all MCo Beauty is about, says Shelley.

"No doubt MCoBeauty is riding the dupe wave at the moment, but we are more than just a dupe brand. We have over 300 products in our range, and most of them aren't actually dupes," she notes.

"My goal is to ultimately bring affordable beauty solutions to the masses, without compromising on quality. Not everyone can afford to spend $100 on a foundation or $150 on a serum, so I love that we've created an accessible alternative for consumers who might have otherwise been priced out of the market."

We got to test out the new products in the range (lucky!) – here are the Mamamia team's honest thoughts.