News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

VERY IMPORTANT PSA: Macca's is giving away free cheeseburgers tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

In case you missed it – tomorrow is National Cheeseburger Day.

And yes, there really is a national day celebrating the humble cheeseburger.

The best part though? To celebrate, Macca’s is giving away a cool 200,000 free cheeseburgers tomorrow.

Starting at midnight tonight, McDonald’s is giving away the freebies via the ‘My Rewards’ section of the MyMacca’s app – all you’ve got to do is download the free app onto your phone and select the offer.

The same promotion ran last year, but this time around, Macca’s is providing double the amount of cheeseburgers and you don’t even need to purchase anything to claim one.

Cheeseburgers, pls via GIPHY

Don’t get too excited, though – there’s a limit of one cheeseburger per customer, so don’t expect to walk out with six.

Even with the limit, there’s no doubt those burgers will go fast. If you’re keen to take advantage of this offer, it’s probably best to stop by before lunch. After all, we now have the All Day Menu to take advantage of those 24/7 cheeseburgers.

Can we have free chicken nuggets next time too, please?

READ MORE: What the new Happy Meal looks like

Tags: free-food , mcdonalds

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Funbun 2 years ago

There's a limit of one per customer. And a limit of one per 125 Australians there's 200,000 to divide between the 25-ish million of us.

random dude au 2 years ago

OK, so you only need to julienne the Hamburger finely.

Honestly, have cooking shows taught you naught?

Funbun 2 years ago

Chiffonade RD. Gotta use the most pretentious word you can when it comes to cooking ;)

guest 2 years ago

Why are you giving McDonald's free advertising and promoting junk food?

John Baker 2 years ago

Why do you care? If you don't like it, don't eat it.

MORE COMMENTS