News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

home

Matty J's foul bathroom habit Laura Byrne immediately banned when they moved in together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matty J and Laura Byrne seem to be living the love story of everyone’s dreams.

Whether they are cruising down the slopes together, or having romantic picnics on the beach, everything always seems weirdly… perfect.

But it turns out there is one super weird habit of Matty J’s that Laura cannot stand.

And to be honest, we don’t blame her.

Earlier this year, the former Bachelor revealed on Hughesy We Have A Problem that he disposed leftovers and scraps of food by FLUSHING THEM DOWN THE TOILET.

That’s… strange.

We are not sure where this idea came from. There are bins to put these things in. There are dogs and compost piles that love scraps.

Luckily though, he has admitted to the Daily Mail that this habit is, erm, no longer.

“Happy to confirm I no longer flush food down the toilet,” he revealed in an interview.

“…unless I’m home alone and there’s an old green curry in the fridge that needs to be disposed of,” he cheekily added.

The reality television couple moved in together in together in Bondi last month, and we are sending our prayers to Laura and also to their plumber. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

What are your partner’s worst habits? Tell us in the comments!

Tags: bachelor2018 , google-news , laura-byrne , matty-j

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Chris 2 years ago

How about installing an Insinkerator?

random dude au 2 years ago

Now how many people are rubbing their chin wisely and thinking hmmmm, I wonder if ....?

Not me of course - I meant other people.

MORE COMMENTS