Can masturbating really get rid of period pain? Here's what the experts say.

Ah, period pain. 'Tis s**t house. And sometimes it feels like absolutely nothing will help - no matter how many hot water bottles/pain killers/heat packs/chicken nuggets are involved, amirite?!

Well, we have some good news for ya. Some really ~gewd~ news.

In a world-first study, sexual wellness company Womanizer and menstrual cup brand Lunette investigated whether masturbation can really help relieve period pain.

The answer? Yes. BIG, LOUD, CAPS LOCKY, YES.

The survey recruited 486 different women of all different ages to ditch their traditional methods of pain control when on their periods and to masturbate instead.

After six months, 90 per cent of the participants recommended masturbation to combat period pain, while 70 per cent said that regular masturbation had an impact on the intensity of their period.

So, yeah - basically you should be masturbating on your period.

Enter: Menstrubation.

"As Womanizer’s global clinical study determined, masturbating can reliably help ease period pains and can be a long- term alternative for medication," said certified Australian sex coach Georgia Grace. "Studies like this are vital for sexual liberation and freedom from chronic pain."

Hear, hear.

"A key takeaway for me is that this study proves masturbation led to long-term relief after the control month - showing that orgasm and pleasure are important to your overall health and wellbeing, especially for those who experience pain."

Long-term relief from period pain. How insane is that?

Because we have approximately 4759 questions about how this all works, we decided to ask Grace ALL the things we need to know about menstrubation.

Hold up. How does masturbating help against period pain?

While masturbating to relieve pain seems like a very fun idea indeed, how does this actually work?

According to Grace, masturbation, which leads to orgasm, can relieve cramps because it causes the release of feel-good hormones such as endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin.

"Menstrual cramps are a result of the uterus contracting to release its lining. When you experience orgasm, the muscles of your uterus also contract. Then they release. That release can bring some relief from period cramps," she explains.

"Orgasm triggers the release of feel good neurochemicals called endorphins, which can be the perfect remedy for those feeling flat."

So, it's not so much about the actual *act* of masturbating, but more so about the cute little chemical release that acts as a natural pain reliever/MVP.

But that's not all! In addition to treating pain and improving your mood, masturbation can do a whole load of other Really Good Things.

"Masturbation is good for you! The study proved there are many benefits," said Grace.

Not only can it improve your sleep and wellbeing, but it might also help give you relief from other aches and pains including "headaches, cramps, back pain and breast tenderness," said Grace.

It was also found that masturbation meant there was "less need for rest and heat" during periods, and the participants experienced "less bloating in the abdominal area", as well as "balanced mental restlessness".

How good!

What's more, Grace said her personal clients have reported that they feel an "increased connection and pleasure to their body/others, increased desire, and the simple fact that it feels good!"

Masturbation during your period seems messy...

Doesn't it just? Sounds like a bad time for your white sheets, no?

Apparently you don't have to get too crazy, though - and there are plenty of options out there that don't involve going gung-ho on your bed linen.

"Mindful masturbation, orgasmic yoga, exploring toys - there’s so much you can do and you don’t have to do anything radically different (though you certainly can)," said Grace. "There are a few things you can consider to make it a great experience."

Grace suggests creating the context for a sensual experience by incorporating different smells, sounds/music, lube, body oil, etc.

"If you’re wanting internal stimulation and using a tampon - remove it," she said. "Some menstrual cups are designed to be used during masturbation / penetration - so, do your research to find one that’s right for you."

If you’re worried about mess (all of us), Grace recommends spreading a dark-coloured towel or sheet on the bed or wherever you're having sex or masturbating, to catch any blood leaks.

Even better? "Do it in the shower or bath to avoid the mess entirely."

When it comes to toys, there's no one size fits all. Use something you enjoy, whether it's stimulation for internal, external or both said Grace. "And as always make sure you wash it thoroughly after!"

Coupla hot tips: "Keep a wet washcloth or (biodegradable) wet wipes by the bed to clean up afterward. If your usual position is uncomfortable, try something different, use cushions as support. Go slow if you feel tender."

What if sex toys aren't your thing?

That's cool! You can always go old school - cause manual masturbation works just as good at easing period pain.

"You can masturbate in whichever way feels best for you! Take some time to explore your body and understand your needs - because this will change throughout the month," said Grace.

