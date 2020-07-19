Dear MasterChef judges: thank you for walking through a pandemic with us.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

On Tuesday night, I found myself crying over some mushy fish.

I hadn't stuffed up my dinner. Although let's face it, in 2020, that could easily be enough to set any of us off.

﻿No, mushy fish was the flaw in the dish that sent MasterChef favourite Callum Hann home after an elimination cook-off with fellow contestant and close friend and Laura Sharrad, meaning he just missed out on a spot in Sunday's semi-final.

After 13 gruelling weeks in the kitchen, the father of one needed a couple of minutes to compose himself before speaking, and he wasn't the only one.

For so long, reality TV has been synonymous with drama: cheating scandals, drunken dinner parties, flying fruit bowls and toothbrushes being put places where toothbrushes should never, ever be put.

This season of MasterChef has proven that it doesn't have to be and that in fact, we don't want it to be. Not while our lives are imploding around us.

Camaraderie, friendship, support and hibachi grills mixed with a healthy dose of competition (and a side of Katy Perry) are now the tried and tested recipe for a prime-time ratings winner - one that will probably taste just as sweet long after we come out the other side of the coronavirus pandemic.

After weathering the storm of audience fatigue and behind-the-scenes drama, MasterChef: Back to Win has been the redemption story we all needed.

But it has also been so much more than that.

For frazzled mums working from home while wrangling their kids, for single people living alone, for those have been stood down or lost their jobs entirely, for just about anyone who has felt scared, stressed, isolated, and helpless this year, it has been a reassuring constant.

It's given us the familiarity and comfort we've craved in what have been some of the toughest months of our lives.

Melissa, Jock and Andy: thank you. We won’t forget it.

