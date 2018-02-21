Jonathan from Stranger Things is starring in one of the creepiest movies of the year.

News
Oh boy.

Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) from Stranger Things is starring in a new horror movie and it looks a lil’ bit spooky.

In Marrowbone, Heaton plays one of four siblings who move into an old (creepy) house after their mum dies.

Of course, the creepy old house is haunted.

The Marrowbone kids are all a little bit creepy. 

And as the name Marrowbone suggests, the siblings are also hiding some kind of sinister secret about their past.

To add to the general creepiness, the youngest kid spends a heck of a lot of time drawing creepy things, and quite frankly, they’re all a wee bit weird.

Oh yes, and they have a troubling collection of scary dolls.

It’s all very unsettling.

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) plays a young woman who tries to find out more about the Marrowbone kids and wants to befriend them… and their creepy little dolls.

Marrowbone is out in cinemas in April this year. 

