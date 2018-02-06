The three most terrifying horror movie trailers of 2018. Read on if you dare.

Oh boy.

Turn on all the lights and gather up your loved ones because things are about to get a little bit creepy.

It seems like 2018 is going to be the year for bloody scary, spine-tingling, absolutely terrifying horror movies – and we’re here for it.

This year we’ll be getting a reboot of the classic horror movie franchise, Halloween, as well as another instalment of the Insidious series.

LISTEN: The period drama Mudbound has been a surprise success for Netflix with a tonne of Oscar nominations. Here’s why it’s one to watch. Post continues after audio…

The next chapter of The Conjuring will also be released; it’s called The Nun and it’s all about that scream-inducing nun from The Conjuring 2.

Yeah… her.

We’ll also be getting a bunch of original horror movies that are guaranteed to have us looking under the bed and checking for the boogeyman in our wardrobes well into the night.

To help you prepare yourself for this hair-raising goodness, we’ve rounded up the scariest movies of the year and their hauntingly good trailers.

Read on if you dare:

Hereditary

Hereditary follows the Grahams, a family who begin to unravel after their grandmother, the matriarch of the family, dies.

Her daughter Annie (played by Toni Collette) suspects a presence has been left behind and believes it has an unsettling fascination with her teenage daughter, Charlie (Milly Shapiro).

As Annie and her husband, Steve (Gabriel Byrne), start to dig deeper into their ancestry, they begin to fear the darkness they may have inherited.

Then things, of course, get really freakin’ terrifying.

It’s only February but the critics are already calling Hereditary the scariest movie of the year. It also has a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hereditary will be in cinemas in June.

A Quiet Place