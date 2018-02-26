Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. People are speculating that Married at First Sight’s Davina may be next year’s Bachelorette.



Please, for the love of God, don’t make Davina the next Bachelorette. But also, please make Davina the next Bachelorette, because that would be entertaining as heck.

Twitter has erupted after Davina’s exit from Married At First Sight on Sunday, bombarding the bikini model with queries about her next reality television move. Perhaps… The Bachelorette?

‘Davina looks an ideal contestant for Bachelorette,’ one Twitter user tweeted.

‘You’re aiming to be the next Bachelorette so you’ve got more blokes to chase,’ another accused Davina.

The intense speculation comes due to Davina’s many past stints on reality television shows, having previously appeared on Big Brother and First Dates on Channel Seven.

While Davina’s chance at landing the role as the next Bachelorette remains unclear, it’s certain Ryan will be steering clear of any The Bachelorette applications, and rightly so.

2. Kylie Jenner shares video of Stormi, but it’s not quite as exciting as it sounds.



Days after declaring she was “sooo” over Snapchat (and sending Wall Street into meltdown), Kylie Jenner has chosen the platform to share a video of her daughter, Stormi.

Or to be specific, a video of Stormi’s feet.

In the short clip, Kylie gently clutches her baby daughter’s foot and says “Mommy’s cute little toes”.

And that's it. No vision of the little darling's face. Which is slightly disappointing for all of us obsessed with Kardashians and babies and Kardashian babies.

3. George Burgess and his wife Joanna held an adorable gender reveal party for their second baby.

South Sydney Rabbitohs player George Burgess and his wife Joanna are having a baby girl, the pair discovered today.

The couple found out in an adorable spectacle known as the gender reveal party, slicing into a white-iced cake with a pink inside.

Judging from the excited screams from Joanna captured in the footage they posted to Instagram, this is exactly what they were hoping for. The unborn baby will be little sister to the pair's son Boston.

Congratulations!

4. Married At First Sight's Melissa and John are probably over.



One couple who most likely won't be getting a fairytale ending on Married At First Sight is John Robertson, 54, and Melissa Walsh, 53.

The pair have reportedly gone their separate ways, despite being one of the most endearing and down-to-earth couples on this season.

According to a new story in New Idea, as reported by the Daily Mail, the couple have been faking their relationship for the cameras after realising early on they weren't a good match. We feel so cheated.

"John can't fail twice, so production pretty much told Mel to just smile and nod and enjoy the ride," a source told the magazine.

This is the second time John has attempted to find love on the hit series after splitting with his previous 'wife' Deborah Brosnan.

Sources say this latest split comes down to John and Melissa's unwillingness to relocate for their relationship, with both having different interests.

"They get on well, but they are very different people," added the source.

But Melissa is calling bogus on the reports the couple have ended their relationship, telling Daily Mail it's "totally false." Phew.

5. Robert Irwin is carrying on his dad Steve's work with his own TV show.



Steve Irwin may be gone, but his legacy lives on through his son and mini-me, Robert Irwin.

The 14-year-old appeared on Sunrise on Monday morning, alongside his mum, Terri Irwin, 53, to announce his upcoming TV show for Animal Planet.

"It's all about continuing dad's amazing work and inspiring others to become wildlife warriors," he said.

"We're so excited for this new series - it's going to be absolutely amazing. There's never a dull moment here at Australia Zoo."

While we still have no idea what the show will be about, you know, other than animals, Robert says he hopes it will make his late dad proud.

"It is sort of our life mission to really continue his legacy," he said.

"I would hope that we're making him proud and continue to do that work through this show."

