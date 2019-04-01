Australia reacts to Ning and Mark's brutal final vows on Married At First Sight.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

Oh boy.

Tonight’s episode of Married At First Sight was rough.

Look, we know it’s a reality TV show, but it’s really starting to upset us and we are not OK.

After spending a tumultuous nine weeks living together, Ning and Mark made their final vows and, well, it wasn’t exactly what we were expecting.

Listen to the latest episode of Mamamia’s Married At First Sight recap podcast here. Post continues below…

“I entered into the experiment because I thought I was hard to love,” Ning told Mark.

“You have not abandoned me in this experiment called marriage, therefore I have chosen not to abandon you. I’m saying yes to you, yes to us and yes to continuing our journey together.”

But Mark’s response was not what Ning was expecting.

“I came here to find love,” Mark responds. “But I haven’t found it with you.”

“Even though my feelings are strong, I don’t see them being strong enough to survive after this experiment ends,” he added.

Mark continued to explain why he wanted to end the relationship but before long, Ning interrupted him.

"Just stop. This is bullsh*t," she said.

"You should've let me go at week three. This is bullsh*t, Mark. I'm sure someone else would've healed me."

It was brutal.

Here's how Australia reacted to Ning and Mark's dramatic final vows.

Want more Mamamia stories? Sign up to our newsletters and get our best stories straight into your inbox.