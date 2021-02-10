Everything that has been said about Marilyn Manson in the last week.

This post deals with domestic violence and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

It all started with an Instagram post by actress Evan Rachel Wood on February 1, 2021.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," she wrote.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins more lives.

"I stand with the many victims who will no longer stay silent."

Four more women followed suit over the course of that Monday, posting lengthy and detailed statements to their Instagrams detailing horrific abuse.

All of the women say they suffer from PTSD and two of the women - including Wood - detail suicide attempts as a result of being physically and psychologically assaulted.

Manson's former full-time personal assistant Ashley Walters wrote, "He was very skilled at gaslighting his inner circle. I'd witness him inflict his psychological abuse on everyone he employed, everyone he dated. He would dictate the perimeters of our reality. Horrifying, deranged behaviour and insane scenarios became normalised. He was extremely interested in mind control, torture tactics and spy devices to gather information for blackmailing and manipulation."

"I was emotionally abused, terrorised and scarred. I was locked in rooms when I was ‘bad’, sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women," wrote model Sarah McNeilly.

"I was verbally berated for hours upon hours. Blamed for everything under the sun in order to make me feel worthless. I believe he gets off on ruining people's lives. I stand in support of all that have and all who will come forward. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil," she added.

Artist Gabriella spoke of meeting Manson when she was 22, and he was in his late 40s. She spoke of being charmed by his love and affection. She described their relationship as going from "0 to 100" with him telling her he loved her after two weeks and asking her to join his tour of Europe.

"I do not have fond memories of this tour though as things went downhill quickly. He would tie me up for the first of many times and rape me. I sobbed on the floor in the hotel and when I looked at him, he was smiling," she shared on Instagram.

Model and actor Ashley Lindsay Morgan says during her time with Manson she was "given rules" and "things turned dark very quickly."

"There was abuse, sexual violence, physical violence and coercion. I still feel the effects every day. I have night terrors, PTSD, anxiety and mostly crippling OCD. I try to wash constantly to get him off me," she wrote.

The damning statements made front page news around the world, and Manson has remained in the headlines ever since as more and more allegations come to light, and a history of violent, abusive and degrading behaviour is unpacked by a world who are being faced with the reality that we let him get away with it.

"Horrible distortions of reality." Manson dropped by his record label.

Manson released a statement on his own Instagram as the allegations against him made worldwide news.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he wrote.

The 52-year-old has been officially dropped by his record label, manager of 25 years and talent agency.

In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Loma Vista Recordings said they will no longer promote Manson's recent album or work with him on future projects.

"In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects," the record label said.

On Wednesday, three days after the first allegations were made, police were called to Manson's house just after 6pm due to reports of a "disturbing incident."

TMZ reports officers were called after a worried friend called "concerned for his wellbeing".

"Let the truth be revealed." Two former partners make statements.

As the week continued, more women started to make statements about the allegations.

Rose McGowan, who was engaged to Manson for two years before their split in 2001, said she is "proud" of Wood and the other accusers.

She said Manson was "not like that" when they were in a relationship, but that has "no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after".

"I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward," McGowan said on Monday in a tweet. "It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin."

"Smashing her head with a sledgehammer." Manson's past words re-examined.

As the allegations sunk in, Manson's past interviews and admissions started to reemerge in headlines.

A 2009 Spin Magazine interview with Manson quotes the rocker as saying of Evan Rachel Wood, "I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer."

"Every time I called her that day - I called 158 times - I took a razor blade and I cut myself on my face or on my hands. I wanted to show her the pain she put me through," he continued.

Manson's own 1998 autobiography shares more dark quotes, with The Long Hard Road Out of Hell described by the Chicago Reader, as "generally mistreating one or more women per page."

He talks about plotting the murder of his ex-partner and bandmate Nancy because she "had to die."

"At the time, taking someone’s life seemed like a necessary growing and learning experience, like losing your virginity or having a child," he wrote.

He recalled a story where he continually harassed a "hot brunette" who he threatened to rape in the parking lot and "crush you underneath your own car" when she refused his attention.

There is a horrible chapter where he admits to sexually assaulting a woman after tricking her into getting drunk, referring to her as a "sea creature" and a "water behemoth."

And in a chapter called "Meat and Greet" he details a story where he invited a deaf groupie back to the recording studio, covered her in raw meat, urinated on her, and encouraged his bandmates to perform sex acts with her.

You can read more about Manson's autobiography here.

"I thought he was actually going to kill me." More allegations are made.

At least 13 women have now come forward to accuse Manson of abuse, with many more backing up those allegations with witness accounts of violent tendencies, prompting California state senator Susan Rubio to call on the US Department of Justice to investigate.

In 2018, actor Charlyne Yi alleged that Manson harassed her and other women while visiting the set of the TV series House. She said he made inappropriate sexual comments to the women and called her a “China man.”

Yi was forced to deactivate her social media after speaking out.

A week after naming Manson as her abuser, Wood shared more allegations against the singer, detailing his anti-Semitic and racist behaviour.

"I was called a 'Jew' in a derogatory manner," she alleged on Instagram.

"He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me. I heard the 'n' word over and over," she continued.

"Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been so scared in my life."

After her initial Instagram statement, Wood made more allegations. After her initial Instagram statement, Wood made more allegations. The actor posted three photos of Manson’s tattoos — two on his arms, one on his chest — that she described as Nazi symbols.

Twitter threads from 2020 written by guitarist and radio co-host Dan Cleary have also been revisited in light of Wood's allegations.

He narrated what happened with Wood when he worked for Manson in 2007-08, alleging Manson "turned Wood into a different person in just one year."

"He would threaten to kill her, cut her up, bury her, embarrass her to the world. Making her cry and fear made him feel good," he wrote.

Artist and writer Louise Keay Bell wrote on Instagram that Manson emotionally and financially abused her when she was 19 years old.

“I looked up to him and he took advantage of my trust, exploited me, emotionally and financially abused me and tried to control me,” Kaey Bell wrote in an Instagram post. “After speaking out I experienced harassment, stalking and cyberbullying, some of this from people associated with him.”

Fashion stylist Love Bailey says Manson pulled a gun on her during a photoshoot in 2011.

Manson had just finished having sex with a "blackout wasted" actress who fell and hurt her knee on a bedside table.

"So I ran over to help [the actress],” Baily said in a video on Instagram. “Marilyn pulls a gun to my head ... and he pulls a Glock straight to my forehead and says, ‘I don’t like faggots’ as he laughs in a really dark, aggressive tone. This wasn’t a joke.”

Model and makeup artist Saint Sasha says she felt fearful of Manson during their 2016 relationship describing him as "the most terrifying human being I have ever known with more power than any one person should ever have."

"There’s more to this story, and scarier sides of him that I wish I could scream at the top of my lungs, but know I wouldn’t get away with," she wrote in a 2016 blog post, re-shared this week on her Instagram.

Adult film star Jenna Jameson revealed the singer fantasised about burning her body alive in an interview with Daily Mail. She has not, however, accused him of abuse.

"Our relationship was odd. We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasised about burning me alive. Sexually he liked to bite, and it was disconcerting," Jameson shared.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Feature image: Facebook/Getty.