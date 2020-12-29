There are 3 types of male orgasms. And this is exactly what each of them mean.

For many of us, the male orgasm is thought of as simply a five second, sticky, white crotch sneeze. That’s because ejaculation is often conflated with orgasm. But ejaculation and orgasm are actually two separate physiological processes.

This means that men are capable of having orgasms without ejaculating and, beyond that, are able to have different kinds of orgasms. In fact, neurologically speaking, there are three types of male orgasms and learning about them can completely change your sex life for the better.

Here we run you through the three types of male orgasms so you can grasp exactly what is going on.

Male Orgasm #1: The Ejaculatory Orgasm.

The first of these three different types of orgasms is the one we’re all probably familiar with already. It is the ejaculatory orgasm, when ejaculation and orgasm happen simultaneously. This particular orgasm is brought on by stimulating the penis and scrotum, which in turn activates a specific part of the sympathetic nervous system, known as the pudendal nerve.

Ejaculatory orgasms are great, but they’re followed by a refractory period, the recovery phase after orgasm during which it is physiologically impossible for a man to have additional orgasms. That is why many men are one-hit wonders in the bedroom.

Men can actually learn to halt their ejaculation and send the pleasurable feelings back into their pelvic region.

This requires some openness and self-control, which is a largely overlooked area of men’s sexual satisfaction. But it can provide more pleasurable sensations if learned, allowing a man to experience another type of orgasm.

Male Orgasm #2: The Nonejaculatory Orgasm.

The second type of orgasm available to male bodied people is the nonejaculatory orgasm. This is when orgasm occurs without an accompanying ejaculation. While this type of orgasm can be achieved by stimulating the penis and thus the pudendal nerve, it is much easier to reach by engaging the pelvic nerve instead.

Part of the parasympathetic nervous system, the pelvic nerve innervates the rectum. So, in order to experience an orgasm through the pelvic nerve, it requires playing with the anus, specifically stimulating the majority of nerve endings found around the anal opening.

With anal play, you'll experience a build-up of tension accompanied by an increase in heart rate and breathing. It can feel a lot like an ejaculatory orgasm as there is often a sensation of release as well as fluttering of the pelvic floor muscles, but there is no ejaculation involved. A man can have multiple orgasms this way, prolonging his sexual experience either alone or with a partner.

Male Orgasm #3: The Prostate Orgasm.

Another way of becoming a multi-orgasmic man is by learning how to have prostate orgasms. A walnut-sized gland that rests below the bladder, the prostate is innervated by the hypogastric nerve and stimulation can cause strong pleasurable sensations.

Because the hypogastric nerve bypasses the penis, prostate orgasms feel completely different from what many men are used to experiencing, being much more intense and diffuse, and generally occurring without ejaculation.

Considering that the prostate is most easily stimulated by inserting a finger or a toy into the anus, you’ve got to be relaxed in order to experience prostate orgasms. The same is true for nonejaculatory orgasms, as you’re putting things in and around your butthole. You certainly don’t want to be tense and tight when exploring this part of your body.

This means, if you want to expand your orgasmic repertoire, remember to relax. Now you know what the male body is capable of. Shift you focus away from ejaculation and take your time to appreciate the intense amount of pleasure that is available to you.

Cam Fraser is a certified sex coach, Tantric masseur and guided meditation instructor who consider's himself a pioneer of conscious sexuality, organizing and hosting sacred sexuality workshops and festivals. You can find out more about Cam's work here on his website.

