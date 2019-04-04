A Sydney cinema is hosting a free Married at First Sight finale screening and COUNT US IN.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

After months (yes, months) of waiting, the Married at First Sight finale and reunion special is just around the corner – and honestly, we can’t bloody wait.

With rumours of a “glassing” and a wine throwing incident circulating, it’s safe to say things are going to get very dramatic.

And now, to make the finale of Married At First Sight even better, one Sydney cinema is hosting a free finale screening.

Yes. Please.

Watch the full trailer for Married At First Sight finale week below. Post continues after video…

Event Cinemas in Castle Hill in Sydney’s Hill District are holding free Married at First Sight finale screenings for both Sunday and Monday night’s episodes.

“Grab your popcorn and come and enjoy all the drama of the MAFS reunion unfold on the big screen at our FREE Finale Screenings on Sunday and Monday night,” the Facebook event page states.

To secure your seat at the screening, all you have to do is email ChillMAFSScreening@gmail.com.

In the lead-up to the two-part finale, there’s been loads of rumours about what could potentially go down when all the MAFS couples reunite.

Earlier this month, radio host Grant Denyer claimed that crew members were forced to intervene when a fight broke out between Cyrell and another bride, describing it as a “glassing incident”.

“My sources told me [about the glassing incident] and I have very reliable sources,” Grant said on 2DayFM’s Ash, Grant and Ed. “We know it’s true because I know people who were there.”

The trailer for the reunion pretty much confirms this rumour when it shows Cyrell, seemingly with something in her hand, running after Martha, who has a red wine stain on her skirt.

Another rumour suggests that there will be a fight between two of the grooms as well.

OK! magazine recently reported that two of the men engaged in a “hostile” argument before they were “physically separated”.

“There’s a war of words that leaves two grooms needing to be physically separated by producers,” a source told the magazine.

Married at First Sight returns on Sunday night at 7pm on Channel Nine.