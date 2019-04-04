"If only you guys knew." Cyrell on the moment Martha pours wine on her at the MAFS reunion. 

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check outthe Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

The end is finally in sight for this season’s Married at First Sight.

After two long, torturous months – and what honestly seemed like an unnecessary 534635 hours of vow renewals this week – we only have the much anticipated reunion finale to devour over two glorious nights.

And as the promos tease, the reunion is going to be dramatic. There will be tears, revelations, confrontations and a glassing incident.

Watch the trailer for the MAFS reunion finale. Post continues.

So we know from the trailer that Martha will casually mention to her fellow contestants, “I’m gonna pour my drink on her,” before walking towards Cyrell with an ominous glass of red wine in hand.

Presumably it’s in response to Cyrell telling Martha: “I’m just going to say it now. You are as fake as your nose, lip and boob job. It’s a shame you couldn’t find a plastic surgeon that could fix your personality because that’s what’s the fakest the most, honey.”

Ouch.

We don’t know what happens next, but what we do know is that Cyrell has to be physically restrained by several people and Martha is seen scampering away with a suspicious red wine stain on her persons as well.

We'd heard rumblings of a "glassing incident" at the MAFS reunion - courtesy of a somewhat unexpected source (aka Grant Denyer - why do you know these things Grant??) - which involved Cyrell, because of course it does.

But now Cyrell herself has given us more goss on what exactly went down with Martha.

The MAFS funny Instagram account posted a pic of the promo with the caption, "Takes a brave person to pour anything over Cyrell", which is just plainly stating the truth.

But then Cyrell responded, writing: "No! If [you] guys only knew! How she planned it! Nothing brave. Just the actions of a dirty, sneaky rat."

Yikes.

It looks like there's going to be a whole lot more to the drama than the promos show and dear god, can it be Sunday already.

Married at First Sight airs on Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine.