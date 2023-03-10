To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Married At First Sight Australia has been one heck of an emotional rollercoaster.

So far we've had multiple cheating scandals, partner swaps, intruder brides and grooms, a tear-jerking letter that stopped the married couples in their tracks and now... another partner swap.

But this time, it's by the expert's design.

As reported by Daily Mail Australia, it's looking like the reality TV show will include a new experiment in the coming weeks where couples will swap partners.

The new pairs will live in the same apartment and share a bed for three days.

The task, according to the experts, is to "get people out of their comfort zone". Some brides and grooms will refuse to take part but according to sources, some will lean into it.

One of the show's relationship experts, John Aiken, told Daily Mail Australia that some relationships would break under the pressure.

"We’re constantly trying to throw challenges at the couples that they may experience in the real world, but in a very condensed short period of time – eight weeks," he explained. "This series, we've got a couple of key challenges of which I think really test the couples, and really take 'em out of the comfort zone."

According to reports, Layton refused to do a partner swap with Bronte. Image: Nine.

Aiken added the challenge would really push the brides and grooms to confront the reality of their relationships.

"That's good because it's the tenth year and we need our participants to be constantly present and aware of what's going on in the experiment – they can't be complacent," he said.

MAFS executive producers Tara McWilliams and John Walsh went on to say the concept of a partner swap has actually always been part of the show. But this time, it's just gone one step further.

Harrison and Melinda may be enemies but they were forced to partner swap. Image: Nine.

"We’ve always done a partner swap, it’s been a lunch or dinner, where we’ve got different partners to give feedback to each other," Walsh said of the controversial task.

According to reports, Layton Mills refused to participate – especially after he found out he was paired with Bronte Schofield.

"Not everyone was keen to participate. Layton refused to do it. They didn't see the point of it and was like, 'No way this would happen on the outside world'," an insider reported.

Duncan and Evelyn were forced into a partner swap, as well. Image: Nine.

Melinda Willis was reluctant but still moved in with Harrison Boon – her 'arch nemesis'.

Duncan James was paired up with Evelyn Ellis and his wife Alyssa Barmonde was left to go off with Cameron Woods.

"I don’t know if it was because there were too many couples in the end and they just wanted to test who was genuine or not, or they just wanted to shake things up," an insider noted.

The episodes will apparently air within the next few weeks as brides and grooms continue to leave the experiment.

Feature Image: Nine.