'Everyone was crying.' Inside the deleted MAFS scene that changes everything.

There's been a development on Married At First Sight Australia that nobody saw coming.

Intruder bride Tayla Winter blindsided everybody earlier this week when she left the couple's retreat without telling her television husband, Hugo Armstrong. It turns out the intruder groom only found out about his bride's escape plan on Wednesday night when Claire Nomarhas revealed Tayla had texted her about her decision to leave.

Welp, none of it really mattered in the end because the bride showed up to the fifth dinner party of the season and shocked everyone.

But what we - the viewers - didn't learn until after the episode aired is that there was an emotional scene completely cut out.

The Daily Mail first reported that the Tasmanian bride had given a "raw and vulnerable" speech that apparently left everyone in tears.

The publication said she had a three-page letter she read out to the cast, which an unnamed cast member said was a move she "didn't tell anyone about".

"She just pulled the letter from underneath her dress and began reading it out."

Apparently, the letter was filled with reasons Tayla had been guarded throughout the experiment, but we don't know many more details, unfortuantely, because she could "barely get through the letter" and was "crying her eyes out", says the anonymous source.