"Let's make this clear": Martha Kalifatidis has a message for people trolling her about her hair.

Martha Kalifatidis doesn't care about being ‘pretty’.

It's something the MAFS star wants to make clear to her 588,000 Instagram followers after a recent haircut caused "so much commotion" online.

In case you missed it, Martha, who has regularly changed her hairstyle in the past, shared a photo of her short blonde bob to Instagram last week.

In a post on her Instagram stories on Thursday, Martha asked her followers what they thought of her new look.

Image: Instagram@marthaa__k

She later shared a screenshot showing that 35,380 people voted that they "loved" it, while 41,585 said it was "not a vibe".

"It's official. I gotta shave my head," she joked at the poll.

Image: Instagram@marthaa__k

After sharing photos of her new hair online, Martha received "thousands" of messages.

"⁣My DMs are flooded with messages about my hair. Literally 1000s of you have felt compelled to write to me to tell me your thoughts. So many kind and funny messages and then some that are not so kind," the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram yesterday.

"⁣In all honesty I don’t mind that much. I get it, I have a platform and I went on reality tv so I fall into the category of 'well you’re a public figure so…'."

⁣"The majority of the messages are along the lines of: 'omg babe you were so much prettier with long brunette hair', 'can you please go back to long brunette hair', 'have you lost it', 'you look so much older, what have you done?', 'Much prettier with long dark hair'."

But for Martha, that's of little concern.

"Let’s make this really clear… idgaf about being ‘pretty’. That’s an outdated priority for women. I strive to be strong, independent, intelligent and driven. Keep your ‘pretty’ to yourself and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing."

"Because I love my hair the way it is now, and I loved it long and dark too. I feel really good and I’m more confident than I’ve ever been rocking this new look.⁣"

"The truth is I never had the confidence to cut my hair or even wear it differently for a long time. The fact that I do now is something I’m really proud of. ⁣I hope you all find the confidence to wear your hair, or makeup or that dress you’ve always wanted to wear in any way you please. ⁣

"And don’t let anyone stop you from doing what YOU want," she concluded the post.

It's not the first time people have commented on Martha looks.

After appearing on MAFS in 2019, the 32-year-old was quickly compared to Kim Kardashian and branded 'Kmart Kim'.

"At first I thought it [being likened to a Kardashian] was a compliment, but now I feel like everyone’s saying it in a horrible way, and I just think, like, OK, so anybody with dark hair and dark eyes and that wears make-up is a Kardashian?" she told The Daily Telegraph in 2019.

"I’m a wog, I look like a wog, like any wog girl that wears makeup and is groomed now just wants to be a Kardashian, I don’t get it, but it’s a compliment I guess, sure."

After sharing her message on Instagram, many followers were quick to show their support, including other reality TV contestants.

"People are d**ks and you’re iconic. End of. You didn’t ask for their opinions so they can f*** off," wrote former Bachie star Abbie Chatfield.

Meanwhile her fellow MAFS alum Lizzie Sobinoff commented, "Lol it’s literally going to be a style everyone will be seeing everywhere, go to fashion instas it’s big for spring overseas".

Feature Image: Instagram @marthaa__k