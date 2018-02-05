Married At First Sight groom Dean was (allegedly) caught sending flirty texts to Davina.

From the moment we saw a promo of Married At First Sight groom Dean Wells describing his desire for his wife to “obey” him, we knew 40-year-old was being set up as this season’s villains.

Now, reports of an “affair” between Dean and Davina Rankin seem set to cement him in the role of show scoundrel.

If Woman’s Day’s “insider” is to be believed, future episodes are set to be filled with drama as Tracey Jewel confronts her husband Dean after discovering he’d been pursuing Davina.

Apparently, Dean and the Instagram model are set to lock eyes at a dinner party and hit it off, beginning a MAFS love triangle.

“Davina and Dean started flirting at the first dinner party. She found a way to contact him and suggested they ‘catch up’ sometime,” the insider told the magazine.

A “flirty” text exchange allegedly ensues and it’s not until the ‘commitment ceremony’ that Tracey learns her husband has been basically cheating on her.

“They had a strong connection and she had no idea Dean was looking elsewhere. She was shocked, hurt and heartbroken.”

Looks like we could be in for drama to rival Cheryl and Andrew’s.

