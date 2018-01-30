It’s only January and we may have already found the biggest reality TV dirtbag of 2018.

On last night’s premiere of the latest season of Married At First Sight, Australia was introduced to Dean.

A 39-year-old from NSW, Dean is a proud supporter of gender equality, and can’t wait to be a stay-at-home father to his future children so his wife can continue to pursue the career she worked so hard to build… oh wait…. oh gosh, so sorry, we read that completely wrong.

Dean is actually an “alpha male” who “needs to be the leader” in a relationship because “he’s the man”.

"My perfect wife would be tall, beautiful, brunette... I definitely like a slim girl who enjoys her makeup and shoes," Dean says in the promo for the show.

"That's what women are all about. That's what us, as men, are attracted to."

What a catch, right?

Last night, the nation watched in horror as Dean was matched with Tracey, a 34-year-old from Western Australia who also happens to have a daughter.

Not knowing a single thing about his very-real-and-not-at-all fake new wife, Dean revealed he was pleased with her "chestal area", despite the fact that "chestal" is very much NOT a word.