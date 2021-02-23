A former cop and married for six months: Everything we know about MAFS bride Coco.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.



Goodness.

We're already one episode into the dumpster fire that is Married At First Sight and there's already drama brewing between two of the contestants.

In case you missed it, Coco Stedman and Samantha Jayne Harvey didn't exactly get off to the best start on last night's episode.

It all started when Sam explained that she was previously in a ten-year relationship with her ex, who was sixteen years her older than her.

"How old were you when you got with him?" Coco asked Sam at the hens' night.

"I was 17" Sam replied.

"17 and 33? Mate, call the judge! I'm sorry, that's a bit red hot, isn't it?" said Coco. "Can we get a check on that?"

Sam was understandably not too happy about Coco calling out the father of her two children but the pair later patched things up during a very awkward conversation in front of the group.

Coco's life before MAFS.

Before signing up to be fake married on national TV, Coco was once a cop with the NSW Police Force.

According to the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old was in the force for six years before she decided to leave and pursue her dreams of working in the fitness industry.

She now owns KX Pilates Miranda in Sydney's Sutherland Shire, which celebrated its second birthday in May last year.

"Happy 2nd birthday to my baby and the love of my life; KX Miranda! What a wild journey," Coco wrote on Instagram.

According to her Channel Nine bio, Coco has put her career over relationships in the past because "your job is never going to wake up and tell you it doesn't love you anymore".

Coco's past relationship.

MAFS won't be the only time Coco has walked down the aisle.

The 30-year-old previously tied the knot with her ex husband in 2018, but it fell apart after six months because "she always felt she was running second to her mother-in-law".

But there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the pair.

"My last serious relationship was my marriage. He was a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful soul. I wish him nothing but the best and you know, sometimes it lasts in love and sometimes it hurts instead, and you know, I chose my career," she told Nine.

Before MAFS, Coco was single for "about 20 months", but she got into an "entanglement" about a year ago that "absolutely broke [her] heart".

"I had never fallen so hard and so fast for anyone in my life, and then I went on this journey of needing to be by myself 'cause I hadn't been properly single for more than two weeks since I was 17 years old. I learnt to love myself and not need anyone."

Why she decided to sign up for MAFS.

While many people may have their doubts signing up to find love on reality TV, Coco said she got a pretty clear sign to join the show.

"I decided to come on Married At First Sight because the universe wanted me to," she told Nine.

"I have my angel sign that I put out into the universe and it's blueberry muffins and no joke every day where I was like 'Should I do this?' boom, blueberry muffins would just randomly pop up."

She's now looking for a partner that her father will hopefully approve of.

"He's never approved of a partner I've been with. The day that I find a guy that my dad likes then we're going to seal that deal."

Here's hoping she can find what she's looking for on MAFS. Then again, the show doesn't exactly have the best track record so we'll see how we go. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

