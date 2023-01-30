'And the s**tshow begins...' The best reactions to that wild MAFS 'wedding cheating scandal'.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

ICYMI, Married At First Sight is back and we don't know about you, but we couldn't be more excited.

Last year's season was filled with drama that passed into the real world - and is still ongoing - but this year looks like it is going to be filled with drama from the very first episode.

In this episode we watched Harrison Boon and Bronte Schofield recite fake vows to one another while their loved ones watched on with wide eyes. We also watched as Bronte found out that Harrison may already have a girlfriend on the outside. What is this - The Bachelors? We can't handle anymore "conscious conversations", thank you very much.

Watch the trailer for Married At First Sight 2023. Story continues after video.

While we tuned in with our mouths wide open, we were not the only ones who were glued to our TV screens.

In fact, there were thousands upon thousands of tweets from viewers. As such, we compiled a list of our favourite memes and reactions so you can laugh online with us.

Without further ado, relive the first episode of the chaos that is MAFS here.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Story continues after audio.





Feature Image: Nine/Twitter @Fabbz3182.