To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.



We're three weeks into MAFS and we've already started to notice something... peculiar.

Amongst the cheating rumours and totally destructive honesty boxes, there have been some not-so-subtle editing fails popping up on the show.

And even in its eighth season, the show has seriously underestimated viewers' ability to spot them.

Watch the trailer for the current season of Married At First Sight. Post continues below.

From a rogue Bachelorette contestant to a matching mishap, here are all the editing fails fans have spotted on this season of MAFS... so far.

The rogue Bachelorette contestant.

It's not surprising to see reality TV contestants appear on different shows. But seeing a former Bachelorette contestant on MAFS is certainly a new one.

Alas, that's exactly what happened to Scot Fuller who noticed a photo of himself amongst other MAFS contestants, despite the fact that he applied to go on the show three years ago.

Image: Nine.

According to Scott, who appeared on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, it's not the first time MAFS have mistakenly used his photo.

"I applied for both [MAFS and The Bachelorette] for s**ts and giggles back in 2018, but definitely not for this season," Scot told the Daily Mail.

"It's been two seasons. I don't get why they still have my photo."

"I won't ever do another 'love' reality tv show," he added.

The editing fail was actually pointed out by Bachelor contestant Jessica Brody who shared Scot's cameo on Instagram.

"Hang on. I'm watching last night's episode of MAFS. Wasn't that guy on my season of Bachelor in Paradise?" she asked her followers.

"Isn't that Scot? Like am I f**king losing my mind?"

Image: Instagram@scot_fuller_

The editing fail that proves the experts don't really chose the couples.

Speaking of the contestants, it looks like the experts don't actually choose who gets who gets partnered up on the show.

According to The Wash, a viewer spotted an editing fail that suggests couples are paired together before we see the experts match them on the show.

In the photos shared on their Instagram page, the viewer noticed that the outfit the contestants wore in their individual photos to be matched were the same as the ones they wore to the dinner party.

For example, contestant Belinda Vickers is wearing the same purple dress in both episodes.

The same photos were also used in the completely unnecessary 'hotness ranking' activity last week.

The editing fail that ruined the cheating scandal.

Yep, the producers basically ruined this season's cheating scandal in the very first week of the show.

In case you missed it, one of the show's early episodes featured an opening montage scene where a contestant is heard saying "I wish that the experts matched us".

We then see a blurry shot of two people sitting on the couch who are out of focus, before it cuts to a very clear shot of a man with a tribal tattoo on his arm.

Fans quickly pointed out that the mystery man must be Cam (thanks to the obvious tribal tattoo) and the woman is likely to be Coco (thanks to the brown hair, which effectively eliminated most of the other contestants).

Image: Nine.

Married At First Sight continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

Feature Image: Nine.