'Quite an intense feeling.' Mamamia reviews the prettiest clit sucker we ever did see.

Lovehoney is one of the world's leading sex tech companies, so it's no surprise that their in-house brand of toys come out with some creative stuff.

For Valentine's Day 2022, they released a range of rose-shaped toys in an ode to romancing yourself – a true vibe – and since then, one toy from the range has lived on to be one of the brand’s most popular toys. Enter the Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator. I decided to see what all the fuss was about.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

It's all in the name: this sex toy is all about external clit sucking.

What was your first impression of the sex toy (just by looking at it)?

Brands are getting damn good at making sex toys, well... sexy – but this toy looks like an actual rose. And I love that. I could put it on my mantelpiece and people would probably think it's one of those funky-shaped candles or something. It's so cute! And pretty!

It might be cliché, but I immediately felt romanced. Very The Bachelor, if the show was all about female pleasure empowerment.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it's worth it?

This sex toy is only $89.95 and I think it's worth every penny. Especially if you're someone who specifically likes external clitoral stimulation.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

Truthfully, I didn't have any expectations. Personally, I usually gravitate towards sex toys that boast versatility, because I like to get bang for my buck (literally). This toy is specific about what it does – it sucks your clit. And although I do love that sensation, I wasn't sure it was going to be enough to get me to orgasm.

Well, let me tell you — it did that and more.

It felt very realistically like someone sucking on my clit.

With 10 different suction modes that cycle through varying strengths and patterns, I had heaps of fun playing around with the different settings. I found that it started off slow, which I really liked. It's not often during sex that someone can suck on your clit for a long period of time – so I'd never actually experience this sucking sensation so consistently. It's really f**king good.

Image: Supplied

I feel like using this sex toy actually taught me something new about what I like, which is honestly my favourite part about self-pleasure.

Describe the sex toy in three words.

Cute. Intense. Simple.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

I think this sex toy is good for a few different kind of babes. Give this one a whirl if:

You're into intense clitoral stimulation or want to play around in that area more. You want to experiment with external clit stimulation with a partner. This toy would be super easy to use with a partner and/or with penetration, because it's compact and easy to operate. You're at the start of your sex toy journey and you're looking for something non-threatening to get you started.

Any final words?

Suction can be quite an intense feeling, especially without previous stimulation, so I'd recommend using lube with this toy.

Also, go slow. It might not feel as intense as you're wanting at first, but it builds. Trust me.



Featured Image: Supplied