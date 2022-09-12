Here's your first look at the newly announced Stan Original Dating Series, Love Triangle.

Today, Stan announced a new original dating series. A series called Love Triangle.

The dating landscape is fast-paced and often difficult to navigate. Love Triangle aims to give those struggling to find love a lifelong partner.

The new Stan Original Dating Series comes from the producers of Married At First Sight, and the first two episodes will premiere on Thursday, October 6 with new episodes to follow weekly on Stan.

Here's everything you need to know about the Stan Original, Love Triangle.

So... What is Love Triangle about?

Love Triangle is a reality dating show all about giving participants the partner that is right for them... but you don't know what they look like.

The Stan Original series challenges a group of single individuals to let go of their idea of what a perfect partner should look like, and instead choose their suitor based on a deeper connection.

That's right, Love Triangle participants won't know what the person they're dating looks like.

While they'll be able to text and call potential suitors, they won't discover what their match looks like until they go on their first blind date. In an extraordinary twist, neither will the viewers at home.

The participants will be put to the ultimate test. Will they be physically attracted to one another when they first meet? What happens if they don't? Will they be able to form a genuine connection despite the lack of attraction?

Of course, the couples will face yet another challenge when they move in together.

The experience may be explosive, as it will undoubtedly make or break the pairs.

Who is Love Triangle made by?

The new Stan Original series comes from none other than Endemol Shine Australia's director of content, Tara McWilliams, executive producer Keely Sonntag and 9Network executive producer John Walsh.

McWilliams and Walsh played a major hand in the success of Nine's own reality dating show, Married At First Sight, while Sontag played a part in MasterChef Australia and Australian Survivor.

"Love Triangle represents a thrilling new step for Stan as we continue to ramp up our Stan Originals output, leveraging the proven pedigree of the 9Network and the extraordinary makers of Married at First Sight to deliver a sensational new dating format," Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie said.

"This is going to be an unmissable reality television event."

Endemol Shine Australia Chief executive officer Peter Newman also said in a statement: "We are incredibly proud to produce the addictive new relationship series, Love Triangle, for Stan. Tackling the difficulties of modern dating, the series features incredible characters on the journey to find long-lasting love but with a mind-blowing mid-season twist.

"All we can say is, remember that a triangle has three sides!"

When and where can I watch Love Triangle?

The first two episodes of the Stan Original dating series Love Triangle will premiere on Thursday, October 6, only on Stan.

