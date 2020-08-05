Share Your Space: Inside a $650 two-bedroom house in Sydney, with a lot of Ikea accessories.

Mamamia's new series 'Share Your Space' asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live. This week, a 29-year-old living in Sydney shows us around her home.

Age: 29

Job: Editor

Rent: I pay around $325 a week, and I live with my partner﻿﻿

Location: Glebe in Sydney, NSW

Lifestyle: We’re right near a really big park so that’s great for exercise. My partner owns a car which is lucky because the public transport isn’t amazing where we are, but we’ve got shops, cafes, a shopping centre and restaurants within walking distance.

So, take us inside:

Bedroom/s:

We’ve got two bedrooms, but one is being turned into a makeshift music studio for my partner and is currently a mess so I won’t share a photo haha.

Our main bedroom is decent-sized, with a window that I love.

It didn’t come with built-ins so we bought the white wardrobe off Facebook marketplace for $150, and ‘borrowed’ (stole?) another set of draws from my partner’s mum’s place. Sorry!

On the mantel, we’ve got a memo board from Kmart (about $8 from memory) with photos attached, and a salt lamp from Kmart that cost $19.

I’ve also got a framed sketch of Boston that I bought when we were living over there, and a couple of candles from Ikea!

The bedspread and pillows cases are also from Ikea, and cost about $50 from memory.

It has a bathtub almost built into the ground, and you can only understand it by… experiencing it.

It’s also a shower and a good one at that - so we’re happy!

My partner and I have most of our ‘bathroom stuff’ in baskets we got from Ikea.

Our lounge room is really cosy!

I bought four rugs from a friend for $250, and they’ve completely transformed the house.

The lounge we got off Gumtree for about $300, and the throw was about $15 from Kmart.

My favourite possession in the whole house is the artwork (yes, I had it on the mantel, then moved it to the wall, so it’s in two of these photos), by Natalie Jade. I actually bought the wrong size frame for it (because of course I did), so the print is bigger than it looks (30cmx30cm). I need to buy a better frame! But I want all her artwork, it’s absolutely beautiful and the colours are stunning.

Image: Supplied. Dining: Our dining area is small - only a table for the two of us - but that works fine!

The flowers are courtesy of my mum, and the vase was very cheap from Target.

I got the table and chairs from Gumtree. The table was originally Ikea, and we got it for about $70, and the chairs were $15 each.

Great plants (that were all here when we moved in) and lots of light. We’ve also put up solar powered fairy lights that come on as soon as it gets dark.

I saw a free hot tub on Facebook marketplace and really wanted it for the deck… but my friends told me it was probably a bad idea. I’m not so sure??





I love our space. We’ve been working from home a lot recently and there’s enough space for the two of us to work without being on top of each other (there really wasn’t in our last place). We’ve only lived in apartments before so being in a house is a different feeling.

