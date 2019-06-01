Where are they now? The cast of Lost, 15 years after the show first aired.

It’s been 15 years since Lost first graced our screens in 2004 and we all developed a quiet fear of flying.

But after the series finished in May 2010, the cast have gone on to lead vastly different lives.

Here’s what the cast of Lost are doing now, and what they’ve been doing since 2010.

Evangeline Lilly – Kate.

Since starring in Lost, Evangeline Lilly has starred in a string of blockbuster films.

In 2013, the 39-year-old debuted as Tauriel in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and in 2014 she starred in the sequel, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

In 2015, she was given the role of Hope Van Dyne (Wasp) in Ant-Man, a role she returned to in the 2018 and 2019 Marvel films Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame.

In addition to other films since 2010, Lilly has been enjoying a full personal life.

She has been in a relationship with Norman Kali since 2010, and gave birth to their two sons in 2011 and 2015.

In addition to her acting, the actress has written four light-hearted children’s books.

Matthew Fox – Jack.

Now 52, Matthew Fox has been notoriously off the radar since Lost finished, and repeatedly shared he was 'done with television' following the series finale.

In 2011, the actor starred in the stage play In a Forest, Dark and Deep in London's West End.

He continued to make a few minor appearances in films, but didn't take (or wasn't offered) any notable roles.

In 2011, Fox was accused of assaulting a female bus driver in Cleveland, but the charges were eventually dropped.

The actor has been almost completely off the radar since.

Josh Holloway - Sawyer.

After finishing Lost in 2010, Josh Holloway was cast as Hanaway in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in 2011.

Three years later, the American actor was given the lead role of Gabriel Vaughn in the television series Intelligence. He portrayed a man who could "access the entire electromagnetic spectrum" with his mind.

In 2016, the now 49-year-old starred as protective FBI agent Will Bowman in the television series Colony.

During Lost filming in 2009, Holloway and his wife Yessika Kumala welcomed their first child, their daughter Java. In 2014 they welcomed their son, Hunter.

Jorge Garcia - Hurley.

For the beloved Jorge Garcia, Lost was just the beginning.

In 2012 the now 46-year-old portrayed Dr. Diego Soto in the television series Alcatraz. One year on he starred in iSteve, a parody film produced for the Funny or Die website.

After appearing as a guest star in several season four episodes of Hawaii Five-O as Jerry Ortega, Garcia became a series regular in the show in season five in 2015. Later that year, Garcia joined the cast of The Healer.

He now hosts his own movies podcast called Kaiju with Ralph Apel. The hosts boast a specific focus on fictive creatures that are "bent on destroying mankind".

Naveen Andrews - Sayid.

Since appearing in Lost, Naveen Andrews' has continued to work in both film and TV.

In 2012, the 50-year-old was cast as Lord Akbari in the television series Sinbad.

He went on to play Hasnat Khan, the fictive Pakistani heart surgeon who had a secret love affair with Princess Diana in Diana (2013).

Between 2015 and 2018, the actor also played Jonas Maliki in Sense8.

Emilie de Ravin - Claire.

Aussie-born actress Emilie de Ravin was just 22 when she scored her first major role as Claire Littleton on Lost.

After the series ended in 2010, she went on to score another major role in the modern fairy-tale drama Once Upon a Time where she played Belle French from Beauty and the Beast.

Her other film credits include lead roles in Love and Other Troubles (2012) and The Submarine Kid (2015).

She has been with her long-term partner Eric Bilitch since 2015. The couple share a daughter and son, Vera Audrey de Ravin-Bilitch and Theodore Kubrick de Ravin-Bilitch.

Dominic Monaghan - Charlie.

Since filming Lost, Dominic Monaghan has become the host of nature program Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan, a show which shows the 42-year-old travelling to various location to interact with often dangerous wildlife.

Since 2010, the Germany born actor has notably starred in The Day (2011), Atomica (2017), and Mute (2018).

In 2019 he was due to be starring in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, although his name has been removed from the cast list on the official Disney website, leaving fans speculating about whether he will appear in the film.

Yunjin Kim - Sun.

After filming Lost, Yunjin Kim has gone on to star in minor roles in Hollywood.

In 2013, the 45-year-old landed a role as Dr. Karen Kim in the ABC drama series Mistresses. Last year, five years on, she returned to television in the South Korean series Ms. Ma, Nemesis.

Since 2010 she has also starred in five films including Heartbeat (2011) and Ode to My Father (2014).

When the actress finished shooting the final scenes of Lost in 2010, she married her former manager Jeong Hyeok in Oahu, and the pair have remained together ever since.

Daniel Dae Kim - Jin.



Daniel Dae Kim is arguably one the most famous faces to have come out of Lost.

Boasting almost 350,000 followers on Instagram, in 2010 Daniel Dae Kim went on to play Chin Ho Kelly in the Hawaii Five-O reboot, a role he held for for seven years. In 2017, he left the series due to a pay dispute.

Kim also co-starred in The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015), which was the sequel to the 2014 action film Divergent.

In 2019, the 50-year-old is an executive producer of The Good Doctor, even joining the show during its second season in the role of chief of surgery, Dr. Jackson Han.

Terry O'Quinn - Locke.

Most recognise Terry O'Quinn for his role as John Locke in Lost, but the actor has kept busy since Lost ended in 2010.

The 66-year-old American actor has since had roles in 666 Park Avenue, Falling Skies, Secret and Lies, Hawaii Five-0 and The Blacklist.

It also turns out O'Quinn wished Lost could've continued for another season, telling Cinema Blend he felt like his character Locke "could've been explored more".

Considering the show went for six seasons, it had to end sometime, right?

