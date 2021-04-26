Her name was Lordy Ramadan: What we know about Australia's third alleged domestic violence death in a week.

The following contains details of domestic abuse, which may be triggering for some readers.

The woman whose body was found inside a chest in a Gold Coast apartment last week, has been identified as 48-year-old Lourdi "Lordy" Ramadan.

Her body was found last Friday after a welfare check on her apartment. The body of a 53-year-old man was also found inside, believed to be her partner and carer Craig Bouma.

While the bodies are yet to be formally identified, Lordy's siblings have confirmed her identity, remembering their sister as a loving person "taken away too soon".

Watch: Women and violence: the numbers. Post continues below video.

Her brother Alex told the ABC his mother had tried to contact Lordy on Sunday, April 18, but her partner had said she was in bed sick, and would call her back later.

By Wednesday, the family was unable to reach either of them and began to worry. They called the manager of their apartment complex to conduct a welfare check on Friday morning.

He discovered the man's body, and a police search found Lordy a couple of hours later.

Her younger sister Marina told The Brisbane Times the siblings shared an "unbreakable bond".

"We were extremely close growing up, we had the same friends throughout most of our lives, worked together at some stages in our lives," Marina said.

"We were always there for one another ... our bond was unbreakable."

Marina remembered how Lordy had loved her nephew Ethan as if he was her own.

"A life taken away too soon. Lordy was beautiful, kind and a generous, loving soul, always putting others' needs before hers.

"Nothing breaks our hearts more than having a world that no longer has her in it."

Image: GoFundMe.

Alex shared similar sentiments with the ABC.

"Family was first, it was a priority for her," he said.

"She would bend over backwards – she would do anything [for family]... [It's a] big loss, big loss in our lives and life won't be the same again – no chance."

He said the hardest part was understanding how it happened.

"Trying to work out why, and how could we have helped, or what triggered it [is the hardest]," he explained.

"I can't get my head around it – I'm confused, very confused."

Her family said Lordy suffered from various painful conditions including fibromyalgia and a chronic rheumatic condition, but she was not terminal.

Police found a note saying "'I did what I had to do just to get the pain away from her'," Alex told the ABC.

Gold Coast District Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said it was a "tragic event".

"We are pouring significant resources into an expansive investigation because we are intent on getting answers for the family as to why and how these two people have died."

Police have said early indications have indicated the man may have been responsible for the woman’s suspicious death, and that she had been dead since at least last weekend.

"We believe the female person is in a more advanced state than the male," said Detective Inspector Ahearn.

Lordy had been in a relationship with the man found in the apartment for a decade. They moved to the Gold Coast from Victoria about three years ago.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to help Lordy's parents cover the costs of bringing her body home to Victoria.

The discovery of Lordy's body came during a horror week for domestic violence in Australia, which also marked the deaths of Gold Coast mother-of-three Kelly Wilkinson and nine-month-old baby Kobi Shepherdson.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

Feature image: Facebook.