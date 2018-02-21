"You know what sucks?" Lorde's message for people who like to tell her how to deal with acne.

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde has a message for “everyone out there who’s got bad skin”.

She’s talking: “Actual bad skin, not just the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for a few days and it’ll all get better.”

“I feel your pain,” the 21-year-old Royals singer said in a video posted recently to Instagram stories. “We’ll get there, we will. I promise.”

She said she has suffered with acne for “years” and that she’s tried medication and topical treatments to no avail.

“For real though, acne sucks,” she tells the camera in her down-to-earth Kiwi accent. She’s lying on a bed, her face illuminated by her acne therapy light.

She also has a message for all those people who don’t have acne but do have advice for healing it.

“You know what also sucks? When you’ve had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, ‘You know what worked for me, is moisturising!'”

Lorde’s list of unhelpful advice continues:

“Make a mask out of honey, greek yogurt, and avocado!”

“All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub!”

“Coconut oil, the secret is coconut oil!”

And that horribly condescending, insulting question: “Do you wash your face?”

It’s a message received with undoubted relief from those of her 6 million followers who do suffer with acne.

And, for those who don’t, it’s a humorous but very clear message: Butt. Out.

