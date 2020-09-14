Locky was apparently seeing a girl minutes before entering The Bachelor mansion, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. So, Locky was apparently seeing a girl minutes before entering The Bachelor mansion... and she has receipts.

Oh. It looks like Locky Gilbert may have some explaining to do.

According to Charlie Octavia, the 30-year-old Survivor star was seeing her right up until he appeared on The Bachelor.

"To be as intimate as we were, then see Locky on TV trying to win the hearts of so many other women was surreal," she told Woman's Day.

"Locky used to tell me he loved me all the time, but I'm glad I didn't fall for him before I found out who he really was."

Apparently Locky told Charlie he was going on the show while lying in bed together, only one month before filming started.

"He asked me if I'd ever go on a reality show," she told the publication.

"Then he said, 'Yeah of course... you know I'm the Bachelor this year!' I thought he was joking, but he looked me in the eye and promised me it was true.

"I didn't know what to say. I could feel myself choking up so I got up to leave.

"After seeing how upset I was he pulled me towards him, said sorry and promised it was all a joke. Then he blamed Survivor for making him such a good liar!"

Locky only came clean about the show on their last night together, Charlie claims.

"We were at a festival on his last night in Perth, when he finally confessed he was flying out to be the Bachelor."

She also refused his offer to be a contestant on the show.

"How dare he think I'd leave my job, children and friends to follow him across the country to fight for his love, after he'd lied to me for so long."

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

2. "Straight out of grade nine." Osher has commented on Bella's childish behaviour at The Bachelor cocktail party.

Last week, we watched as Bella Varelis called Irena Srbinovska a few choice words on The Bachelor after declaring their friendship was over.

And now, Osher Günsberg has called her out on it.

Speaking on his Cocktails and Roses podcast with Alisha Aitken-Radburn, Osher pointed out how immature Bella's behaviour was during the cocktail party.

When Alisha said that Bella's comments were like that of a 17-year-old, Osher disagreed.

"No, no, no," he replied.

"This was straight out of a grade nine, little lunch conflict playbook. 'Friendship over' is something that you say right before the bell and you have to then go into P.E."

"Come on, man. We're grown adults. You pay tax, you vote. Come on. No one says 'friendship over'."

It seems Bella and Irena have definitely hit a rough patch, but we'll have to wait and see what happens between the former besties when The Bachelor continues this week.

3. PRAISE BE! Lindsay Lohan should be returning to The Masked Singer next year.

Thank goodness.

Lindsay Lohan will reportedly return to Australia next year to provide her expert commentary on which Australian celebrities are singing under the guise of fluffy animals, despite the fact that Lindsay Lohan has a frankly dismal knowledge of Australian celebrities.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The actress was unable to take part in the series this year due to travel restrictions implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic. So instead, comedian Urzila Carlson warmed the panellist's seat (and did a stellar job at it).

Lindsay Lohan on The Masked Singer Australia in 2019. Image: Channel 10.

But next year, it seems it will be back to the original four judges: Jackie 'O' Henderson, Dave Hughes, Dannii Minogue and Lindsay Lohan.

The reports follow Channel 10’s head of entertainment Stephen Tate speaking with the Sunday Telegraph about Lohan's potential return next year.

“Lindsay is still very much a friend of the show and all of the team,” he shared. “She has been in touch throughout this whole thing [filming]. Of course, we would love to have her back [on the show].”

“Let’s see what 2021 brings.”

4. Bella apparently in big trouble for breaching The Bachelor’s super strict Instagram rules.

Oh. Bachelor contestant Bella Varelis is apparently in hot water with Channel 10 over her social media activity and the reported punishment is... kind of hilarious.

Entertainment reporter Megan Pustetto has revealed on the So Dramatic! podcast that The Bachelor frontrunner has been posting tidbits of information that are signs she clearly doesn't win Locky's heart.

On Father’s Day, for example, Bella posted a photo of fellow contestant Bec Cvilikas spending time with her family. Many fans were quick to point out that this likely wouldn't happen if either of them had won.

Rumours are also swirling that Bella and Bec now live together, after a number of Instagram Stories of them watching episodes together.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Channel 10 isn't happy with her supposedly ruining the ending, and so are withholding her cocktail party photos until further notice. This means she can't post the photos to her Instagram - the horror!

This punishment has since been denied by a Channel 10 spokesperson.

5. From Prince Harry to Mila Kunis: Just 10 stars who ended up marrying their celebrity crush.

We all have a celebrity crush (or five).

And we can only dream about the chance of someday dating or even marrying them.

But for a small bunch of stars, that dream became a reality.

From Prince Harry to Mila Kunis, here are 10 stars who ended up marrying their celebrity crush.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

In 2009, Hailey Baldwin's dad Stephen Baldwin introduced her to Justin Bieber. She was 12 years old. Two years later, she was photographed with him at the premiere for his movie Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. And then posted various tweets about the singer. "OMG! I need Bieber wrapping paper ASAP," Baldwin wrote. As well as, "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word."

The couple got married in 2018.

In 2019, Bieber uploaded a photo of his wife with the caption, "People always asked me if I'd marry a Belieber, well I did!"

