A model and a future tennis star: Inside Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's family life.

During his 18-year career of professional tennis, Lleyton Hewitt won 30 career titles earning him a spot in Aussie hearts as one of our most loved sportsmen.

Being in the spotlight for so long, the public often saw the two-time Grand Slam champion with his children, Mia, Cruz and Ava Hewitt, who he shares with wife Bec Hewitt.

Former Home and Away star Bec and Lleyton met at a charity tennis tournament in 1999. Talking to Stellar Magazine in 2018, Bec recalled the beginning of her relationship with the tennis star.

“It was such a whirlwind, which I think was part of the reason why we ended up with such a lot of attention — because it was after only six weeks that we got engaged,” she said.

The couple moved to the Bahamas for seven years for Lleyton’s work, however they have since returned to their Melbourne home.





Since Lleyton retired from singles tennis, we haven’t seen their kids on our screens for a while. Remember when the tennis star would bring his kids onto the court, making for some adorable moments?

Now, in 2020, the kids are grown up and all seem to have emerging passions. Here's what they look like now:

Mia Hewitt, 14

Mia Hewitt appears to be interested in modelling, with her mum often posting head shots of her daughter to her Instagram.

Celebrating her 14th birthday, Lleyton shared a photo of Mia taking a selfie. Unlike the other two Hewitt children, Mia is the only one to have her Instagram on private.

Bec also posted for their daughter's 14th birthday, asking "Where did the time go?





In July 2019, Bec posted these photos from Paris Fashion Week.









Cruz Hewitt, 11

Cruz Hewitt is keen on playing tennis, frequently posting photos of himself playing the sport on Instagram, where he has over 11,000 followers.

He even recently practised with former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

Cruz can also often be seen in professional tennis player Alex De Minaur's box with his dad, who is the young Aussie's mentor.





















Ava Hewitt, 9

Their youngest child Ava, nine, is an avid dancer and is more flexible than seems normal, but hey this is a family of extreme athleticism. According to her Instagram bio, Ava has also moved into TV, film and modelling, so I guess what we're saying is, watch this face.

She also has over 6,500 followers on Instagram AND she met Romeo Beckham (AKA the son of Victoria and David Beckham) at Wimbledon last year... Go figure.





















All the kids have evidently grown up a lot, but we'll never forget their utterly adorable moments with their dad on court.