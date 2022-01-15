Famous parents and a rumoured new relationship: The very private life of Zoë Kravitz.

Zoë Kravitz is a very private person.

As the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, she's always been in the spotlight, but she rarely comments about her personal life.

Only adding to the mystery is the actress' bare Instagram feed, which she stripped late last year to leave a single post in character for her upcoming role as Catwoman (AKA Selina Kyle) in The Batman.

But Instagram stunts aside, the elusive actress and fashion darling is back on our radar thanks to a rumoured relationship with Channing Tatum, as well as this week's news of the breakup of her mother Lisa Bonet's marriage to Jason Momoa.

Here's everything we know about Zoë Kravitz.

Kravitz's famous parents.

Zoë Kravitz is the only daughter of celebrity exes, Lenny Kravitz and her doppelgänger mum, Lisa Bonet.

Image: Getty.

Her parents, Kravitz and Bonet split when she was five years old, but have maintained a close relationship since; attending events as a family, as well as spending the holidays together.

Image: Getty.

While her father hasn't remarried, he has been in several relationships since, with models Vanessa Paradis and Adriana Lima, and was briefly engaged to Nicole Kidman.

As for Bonet, in 2005 she started dating Jason Momoa and the couple had two kids together.

But after 16 years together, on Thursday the couple made a joint announcement on Instagram, sharing that they were "parting ways".

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," Bonet and Momoa wrote.

"And so, we share our family news, that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," the post continued.

"We free each other - to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what’s possible - living the prayer. May love prevail."

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Image: Instagram @prideofgypsies.

Zoë Kravitz's relationships.

Zoë has had her fair share of high-profile relationships.

From dating Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley to her X-Men: First Class co-star Michael Fassbender, and her marriage to fellow actor Karl Glusman, Kravitz has tended to keep her partnerships out of the media.

Kravitz met Glusman in 2016 when she was at a bar with their mutual friends. Shortly after, the couple moved in together.

In October 2018, Glusman planned on proposing to Kravitz in Paris, but because of work obligations, he ended up proposing at home.

She announced the news very candidly in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"Oh yeah, I’m engaged," she told the publication. "I haven’t told anyone yet - I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private."

"He nailed it," she said, noting that she preferred his low-key proposal. "And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 where they planned on getting engaged, in Paris, and the ceremony took place at Lenny Kravitz's home.

There were various A-list celebrities in attendance, including Denzel Washington, Cara Delevingne and Kravitz's Big Little Lies castmates, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman.

Image: Getty.

During the pandemic, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary.

"One year," Glusman captioned an Instagram photo that's since been deleted. "Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything.

"You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die," he continued.

"Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."

Six months later, the pair filed for divorce, and in August of 2021, rumour spread that Kravitz was in a relationship with actor Channing Tatum when photos of the pair hanging out in New York City began circulating.

In the paparazzi images, which we won't publish here, the two were seen riding on a bicycle together, strolling the streets and eating at restaurants with friends.

According to Entertainment Tonight, their relationship escalated quickly: "Zoë and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned [out] to be more."

Internet sleuths also noticed an interesting detail about Tatum's Instagram - namely that he follows not one but four Zoë Kravitz fan accounts (as well as following her official one).

Image: Supplied.

In September, the pair attended the Met Gala together, their first public appearance - and the next month they wore matching costumes for Halloween.

Tatum and Kravitz made their public debut at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

While some have questioned whether the relationship is a PR stunt for her directorial debut, Pussy Island, in which Tatum will star alongside Kravitz, as the pair go on almost half a year together signs point to them being legit.

But as is always the case in Hollywood, time (and Instagram) will tell.

Kravitz' fashion It-girl status.

Zoë Kravitz is one of Hollywood's fashion icons, known for her cool-girl style and high-end brand partnerships.

The actress has starred in campaigns for Saint Laurent, Tiffany and Co, Balenciaga and Alexander Wang, with the New York designer citing her as a muse. She also appeared alongside her mum Lisa Bonet in ads for Calvin Klein.

For style inspiration, we find ourselves returning to her 'fits time and time again.

Feature Image: Getty / Instagram: @officiallisabonet