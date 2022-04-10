A 911 call, death threats and sibling guilt: Inside Lindsay Lohan’s turbulent family life.

This post deals with domestic violence and alcoholism and might be triggering for some readers.

Lindsay Lohan has been in the public eye her whole life.

And throughout her time in the spotlight, her image has been rocky to say the least. Along with her troubling behaviour, it was also her family antics that people were intrigued by.

The former child star was a breadwinner for her family during her early acting years, but only recently has Lohan spoke of the struggles behind-the-scenes and the impact it had on her growing up.

Here's a look at back Lohan's family – and the headlines they've made over the years.

Watch: Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap. Post continues below.

Born in 1986, Lindsay was raised in New York City by parents Dina and Michael 'Mike' Lohan.

The Mean Girls actor is the eldest among her siblings, including sister Aliana, and brothers Michael and Dakota 'Cody'.

Lohan's parents divorced in 2007.

Lohan's father, Mike, a former Wall Street trader, has made headlines over the years due to his legal issues, prison terms and assault charges.

Listen to The Spill. Why Hollywood really turned on Lindsay Lohan. Post continues after audio.





He was imprisoned for insider trading from 1990 to 1993, and served another year in 1997 for violating his probation. In 2004, he was charged with attempted assault and convicted of drink driving. The attempted assault charge was related to an attempted assault of Dina's brother. He served another two-and-a-half year term, finally being released in 2007.

Mike has reportedly continued to struggle with substance abuse. Kate Major, with whom Mike shares sons Landon and Logan, sought a restraining order against him in 2011. However, their relationship continued to be marred by violence and scandal - they separated in 2015, just after their sons were put into foster care.

Over the last decade, Lohan has had a much-reported rocky relationship with her family, especially her father. She has also alleged that her father sold stories about her to the tabloids.

"He's put myself and my mother and my mum's parents through so much hell," the 35-year-old told Vanity Fair in 2010.

"From the death threats to throwing shoes at my grandfather’s head and giving him a concussion, to threatening to kill my mother in front of my little brother."

Mike Lohan. Image: Getty. As for Lohan's mother Dina, the two are on very good terms now based on each other's regular social media snaps together. But things haven't always been smooth sailing.

Dina, a former singer and dancer, spoke about their fraught relationship in 2013. And when prompted about Lohan's state of mind, Dina said to E! News - "The bottom line is that [addiction] is a disease. It is a gene. Pretty much one in every family in the world carries it. It is difficult. You just have to heal."

In October 2012, a verbal argument between Dina and Lohan at their Long Island home necessitated a 911 emergency services call. Police attended and no arrests were made, but they did take a Domestic Incident Report.

Then in 2016, Lohan briefly posted a picture on Instagram saying she was "done" with her mother. In the now-deleted post, she wrote - "@dinalohan… Sometimes it sucks when your mum isn't there for you." The image was a graphic drawing of a woman dropping a mobile phone with the words "we're done," written across it.

Lohan has spoken publicly about sometimes needing to parent her mother, and being put in the middle of her parents' marriage breakdown, whilst dealing with her own substance abuse issues.

But she also told Vanity Fair, "My mum's amazing."

Lohan herself has allegedly struggled with drinking.

In 2014 she was convicted of aggravated drunk driving. In 2020, she pleaded guilty to drink driving and was sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years' probation for rear-ending a car in New York and leaving the scene. She was driving with a suspended license.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty. As for Lohan's siblings - Aliana, Michael and Dakota 'Cody' - they have experienced the highs and lows of fame together.

In a new interview with Vogue, Lohan said things weren't always easy for them when she was in the spotlight.

"Growing up, my siblings definitely had it harder than most kids their age, because I was such a public figure that they couldn't really escape any of the results of the things I did, by mistake, in front of the public eye," she shared.

"I feel like I also really had to lead by example as I got older and learned from my mistakes.

"My family's so important to me. So any time that I have the opportunity to involve my sister and my brother in anything that I do, and my mum, I always jump at that chance. Because you have someone important to share it with, and those are the memories that count."

Aliana Lohan, 28, is a model, singer and actor. Like her sister, she started work early, doing her first modelling job at just three.

In 2019, along with brother Dakota, Aliana starred in Growing Up Lohan, a documentary about their famous sister's achievements.

She previously said to The Daily Beast - "I learned a lot at a young age, you know, and it happened really fast."

Michael 'Mike' Lohan Jnr, 34, is a businessman from New York.

In July 2017, Lindsay didn't attend her brother's wedding to longtime girlfriend, Nina, because she was working, as she claimed. But the pair appear to have patched things up, with Mike now a father as well to daughter Isabel.

Dakota 'Cody' Lohan is the youngest sibling - aged 25 - and is a model.

In an interview with W Magazine, he said about his family - "We've always been in the spotlight, but some of us have chosen to live a more private life. I think there's a way to balance both and I look forward to the challenge."

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

The Men's Referral Service is also available on 1300 766 491 or via online chat at www.ntv.org.au.

If this post brought up any issues for you, you can contact Drug Aware, Australia's 24hr alcohol and drug support line. You can reach them on (08) 9442 5000 or 1800 198 024.

This article was originally published on October 6, 2019 and was updated on April 10, 2022.

Feature Image: Instagram @lindsaylohan.