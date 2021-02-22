Welcome to Lowbrow! Your cheat-sheet to big pop-culture moments from the perspective of two women- 25 years apart.

In 2004, a teen movie came out that would set the bar for all other teen movies to follow. Mean Girls was a cultural reset, and introduced us to some of the most fetch quotes we'd ever heard. Meanwhile, an 8 year old Emily was also watching Mean Girls with the rest of the world, and immediately decided that Regina George was the coolest person she'd ever seen.

In this episode of Lowbrow, Emily explains to Holly why this movie changed her life and the impact it had on the cultural lexicon forever.

PLUS, they play a game to determine which character they most relate to, and we can confirm, one of them is a Regina.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

CONTACT US

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich and Lize Ratliff

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.