Lindsay Lohan said she is ‘very hurt’ by a reference in the new Mean Girls film.

Check in on your friends because it has been a big week for millennials after the Mean Girls musical movie landed.

A sweeping range of emotions, from nostalgia to joy to sheer depression over the fact we’re old enough for a Mean Girls reboot, has made this movie release all anyone can talk about.

While the new Mean Girls movie is based on the Broadway show inspired by the iconic original film – so, very much a departure from the original – you can bet your army pants and flip-flops they’ve paid homage to the Plastics who paved the way before them. And it wouldn’t be a Mean Girls reboot without a Lindsay Lohan cameo.

Fans of the original film have loved seeing Lohan, who played high school fish out of water Cady Heron in the 2004 film, appear in a small yet memorable cameo role in the 2024 offering.

Lohan even appeared at the Mean Girls premiere and walked the red carpet alongside the movie's writer and creator Tina Fey and cast members Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood and Christopher Briney.

However, there's one joke featured in the new movie's script that the 37-year-old actress has since said left her upset.

Watch the Mean Girls trailer. Post continues below.

In one scene, rapper Megan The Stallion makes a joke about Cady (Rice), saying, "Y2K fire crotch is back."

This line appears to be a reference to an infamous comment made by oil heir Brandon Davis about Lindsay in 2006, while he was accompanied by Paris Hilton. In the video, Hilton appeared to laugh as Davis called Lohan "fire crotch" among many other insults.

The video of the insult went viral, and Hilton's publicist soon shared a statement with TMZ.

"It is unfair to characterise Brandon's statements as being reflective of Paris' feelings about Lindsay," the statement read. "We're dealing with two different people. It was Brandon who was speaking, of course there are moments when Paris was laughing, but she never said anything."

Mintz added that Hilton "uses her cell phone as a defensive tool" as the pair make their way to their car, in order to avoid reporters' questions, as they were being followed.

Davis publicly apologised to Lohan a week later, and called his own behaviour "inexcusable".

"What started out as a joke got completely carried away," Davis told Page Six in a statement, adding, "I am horrified at the words that came out of my mouth."

When asked what Lohan's reaction was to seeing the phrase used in the new movie, given the backstory, her rep Leslie Sloan told The Messenger that her client did not take kindly to its inclusion in the new film.

"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” read her statement.

In 2006, Lohan addressed the video of Davis and Hilton in an interview with ELLE U.S., where she confirmed that she had never seen the video and planned to "never see it".

She also claimed that Davis and Hilton continued to prank call her after the video was released.

A very public feud between Lohan and Hilton carried for more than a decade, but the two women have both said recently that they've now put these incidents behind them.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live in 2022, Hilton explained where they now stand.

"I just feel like we're grown-ups now," she said. "I just got married. She just got engaged. We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."

Feature Image: Paramount.