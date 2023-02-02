Lindsay Clancy allegedly murdered her three children. Her husband has asked people to forgive her.

Content warning: This post includes discussion of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

The husband of Massachusetts mum Lindsay Clancy, who allegedly strangled her three children at home last week, has called on the public to forgive his wife.

"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have," Patrick Clancy said in a statement shared on a GoFundMe page created to help him cover funeral costs.

"The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients."

The 32-year-old mother reportedly strangled her three children - five-year-old daughter, Cora, three-year-old son, Dawson, and eight-month-old son, Callan - when her husband left the home for 25 minutes to pick up takeaway food. She then attempted to take her own life.

When Patrick returned home, he called 911 after finding his wife injured. Inside the home, their three children were "unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma".

The two older children were pronounced dead in hospital soon after the incident. The youngest, Callan, died a few days later, reportedly succumbing to his injuries.

According to CBS Boston, authorities are considering whether Lindsay was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

She was reportedly on leave from her job as a labour and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General hospital. "We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy," the hospital said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events."

A friend of the family also told radio host John DePetro that the 32-year-old was attending a five-day-per-week mental health program to address her alleged postpartum struggles.

Lindsay has since been charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery. She remains in hospital on watch.

On the GoFundMe page created to help cover funeral costs, Patrick shared that he is "constantly reminded" of his three children.

Patrick and his three children. Image: GoFundMe.

"I'm constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat. Any parent knows, it's impossible to understand how much you will love your kids until you have them. The same goes for understanding the devastation of losing them," he wrote.

"Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I'm completely lost without them."

In the statement, he said that his family was "the best thing that ever happened to me", adding that he took "so much pride" in being Lindsay’s husband.

"Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life," he wrote.

"She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father."

He then asked for the community around them, and for the people who read his family's story, to forgive Lindsay.

"The very fibres of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace," he wrote.

As for his three children, Patrick finished his statement by sharing his favourite things about each of them.

He said that his daughter Cora, five, had an infectious laugh and was "stunningly beautiful".

"She loved sloths, unicorns, tea parties, going to lunch with Nana and Grandpa, and giving presents to people. She knew everything about princesses. We did a lot of father-daughter activities together, like skiing and visiting San Francisco or just talking. I loved her, my firstborn, so much."

He described three-year-old Dawson as funny and generous.

"Always willing to share his toys with others. For all the love he received, he always gave back more. He loved trucks, tractors, dinosaurs, Paw Patrol and being outside. He was adventurous and mischievous and enjoyed causing trouble, which he typically found hilarious. He was also remarkably smart."

For Callan, only eight months old, Patrick said he was their "easy going child". He was happy and vibrant baby, constantly smiling.

"The last moment we had together was our routine. I would come up from my office at the end of the day and swing him between my legs while he laughed and smiled. If I was ever having a bad day, Callan always knew how to heal me. Perhaps that's why he held on a little longer - to spare me whatever pain he could. As excruciating as it was, I was fortunate and grateful to feel his warmth until his very last moment."

Patrick said his faith has helped him through this time, thanking the local police officers and first responders on the scene who were there for him and his children.

He finished by writing to his children: "Cora, Dawson, and Callan, you gave me so much in your short time here. I don't know if the pain will ever go away, but I'll do my best to carry on in your honour. Dada loves you so much and will always remember you."

Investigations are ongoing, and Lindsay remains hospitalised and in police custody.

For more on postpartum psychosis, you can read this article and this article.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For help and support, contact PANDA (Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Australia) on 1300 726 306.

Feature Image: Facebook.