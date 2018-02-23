Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne were asked about sex. A woman behind them hijacked their answer.

On Thursday at the 2018 BRIT Awards, someone thought asking Cheryl and Liam Payne about their sex life would be a fun thing to do.

The new parents discussed their 11-month-old son at home, ‘safe words’ and 50 Shades of Grey all in the same breath. It was extremely awkward.

Thankfully a woman in the background photo bombed their interview, giving us a much needed distraction from accidentally imagining Cheryl, 34, and Payne, 24, rubbing their bits together.

Watch the moment Liam Payne and Cheryl were photo bombed while talking about sex below. Post continues after video.

Did you see it?

What about now?

That woman was in fact another famous person - Este Haim, one third of American pop rock band HAIM. And gee, everyone needs a pal like her in their life, right?

She winked. And signalled for the camera to give her a call, Oh, and she applied some lip balm too.

Her two sisters Danielle and Alana Haim pissing themselves in the background makes this whole thing infinitely better.

While at the time, Cheryl and Payne were blissfully unaware they were being trolled, Haim has since offered a public apology now the story has gone viral.

During a BBC Radio 1 interview, the 31-year-old bass player left Cheryl a voicemail to clear up any confusion about her actions being the start of a celebrity feud.

"Cheryl, hi, this is Este Haim calling. I'm in a band called HAIM with my sisters," she said.

"I happened to be sitting behind you last night at the BRIT Awards and had an amazing time. However, some people on the Internet are claiming that I may or may not have been, I dunno, thumbing my nose at the situation in front of me. That's an Americanism. But I just want to let you know, there's no beef."

And to anyone referring to her as 'the random intoxicated woman', she had this to share:

You don't stop, Este. Ever.

On the topic of photo bombing, the Mamamia Out Loud team have found a phone CASE that will improve your selfie game below.