After Liam Hemsworth split from Miley Cyrus, he quietly fell in love again.

When Miley Cyrus split from her then-husband 2019, Liam Hemsworth quickly got serious again with model Gabriella Brooks.

But after keeping their relationship very much on the DL, now – almost four years on from when the pair were first rumoured to be dating – Brooks and Hemsworth have caught the attention of, erm, the whole world.

The two have managed to keep a relatively low profile considering the Hunger Games actor's celebrity status, but their romance went viral over the weekend when Hemsworth shared a video showing himself walking hand in hand with Brooks.

The pair were first linked in December 2019 having lunch with Hemsworth's parents, just four months on from his very public separation from Cyrus in August of that year.

It wasn't the first post-divorce romance for the youngest Hemsworth brother, who was seen kissing model and actress Maddison Brown in October of that year (but according to US Weekly, they "weren’t that serious and were mainly having fun together").

Watch: Liam Hemsworth on Miley Cyrus. Post continues after video.

The couple has kept their relationship relatively low-key but was officially confirmed by insiders who told the publication that they were "really close" and had connected "over important topics and share the same values about family and life.

"...His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him."

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks in November 2023. Image: Getty.

And in 2020, Brooks and Hemsworth's relationship went a step further, with a source telling US Weekly they were quarantining together.

"[They're] enjoying their time in Byron Bay. Liam has some movie projects coming up and is happy to be living in Australia and being able to spend his downtime with Gabriella," reports read.

Later, in an interview with Stellar in 2021, Brooks delved deeper into their relationship and made clear she would be keeping it private.

"My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me," she explained. "And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself."

Liam Hemsworth with Gabriella Brooks and his family in November 2020. Image: Instagram @chrishemsworth.

She also acknowledged that the interest in her relationship wasn't surprising, or unwelcomed.

"I completely understand it. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me," she said at the time. "But he’s great. They [the Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them."

The couple, of course, are not immune to rumours, and in August 2022, it was reported Hemsworth had broken up with a "heartbroken" Brooks.

Neither Brooks nor Hemsworth addressed the rumours. Instead, they quietly made their relationship "red carpet official" in November of that year for the Sydney premiere of the actor's film, Poker Face.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks in November 2022. Image: Getty.

Brooks, who is an Australian model, is reportedly based in Sydney and studying ancient history and archaeology at the University of Sydney.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @chrishemsworth.