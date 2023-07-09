Matthew McConaughey son has just made his social media debut. Here's what their life looks like.

A very happy birthday to Levi McConaughey - and a welcome to Instagram!

The now 15-year-old celebrated his big day by treating himself to the glorious gift that is social media.

Upon his induction into the platform, the teen, son of Matthew McConaughey and ]Camilla Alves, shared a montage of images featuring himself doing teenage things.

The montage was the first time we have ever really seen Levi, who is the spitting image of his father. Not only that, he even sounds like his father Matthew after he introduced himself with a, "Hi, I'm Levi".

"You sound like your Papa," commented one new follower, while another wrote, "What a handsome young man with a beautiful combination of both your parents."

Image: Instagram.

Some of the happy snaps already liked by tens of thousands of people included the youngster getting out of the water after a surf, riding his bike, hanging with his family and cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

An iconic quote from his dad's character David Wooderson in Dazed and Confused also rang over the photographs.

"Let me tell you this, the older you do get, the more rules they're gonna try to get you to follow."

Matthew was one of the first to comment on the post, and he was all about his boy's adventurous teen spirit. "You just gotta keep livin' man, L-I-V-I-N," he wrote.

Image: Instagram.

Upon their son joining Instagram, Matthew, 53, said, "He knows who he is. He knows where he's going. I think he can handle it. He has a great story to tell, to share."

Levi is the eldest of the McConaughey siblings. The budding surfer is a big brother to sister Vida, 13, and brother Livingston, 10.

In 2020, Matthew gave a little insight into his family's dynamic and hinted at why Levi had to hold out until he was 15 to join social media, as a father his main priority is to protect his family.

"I'm more consistently the yes guy," he told Town and Country.

"Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn.

“That’s the thing I think I do most honourably is having three autonomous, conscientious, confident children."

Feature image: Instagram.