Cult buy: You'll want to wear this versatile satin skirt every single day during winter.

When you find a really, really great skirt, there’s only one thing to do.

Run out to buy it in every single colour and print you can find, then tell anyone who’ll listen how awesome it is.

So, here we are, because I’ve found a very excellent skirt and I think you might like it too.

Drum roll please… it’s the Sportsgirl Satin Slip Skirt, $89.95.

With a bias cut that brings in (or gives you) a waist and skims over your thighs and bum, this Sportsgirl Satin Slip Skirt is absurdly flattering on pretty much every body type.

Sure, this style is, ahem, $50 more expensive than some of the other similar versions of this skirt on the market, but that extra dosh buys you some very lovely features.

Like the truly elasticised waist that stretches to accommodate dance moves and big meals. And how the fabric feels silky to touch, and is thick enough so you won't see your undies in broad daylight.

It also comes in seven versatile colours and prints:

You can wear this slip skirt a bunch of different ways:

With a graphic T-shirt, a long-sleeve turtleneck, a bright, chunky jumper tucked in at the front, and with sneakers, boots or heels. Some of the colours and prints are also available in matching tops if you'd like to turn the slip skirt into a two-piece look.

Now all that's left to do is nab one in every colour. Race ya.

