Kylie Jenner just cost Miranda Kerr's husband $1.7 billion with a single tweet.

Kylie Jenner is one powerful woman-child.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has just cost Snapchat $1.7 billion with a single tweet. Oh, the power.

That’s right, in less than 280 characters, Kylie proved why we should never question her cultural relevance ever again.

It all started when Kylie wrote this on Twitter on Thursday:

Anyway, the tweet sent Snapchat’s shares plummeting by 7.2 percent in market value, costing the company a massive $1.7 billion. Snapchat founder, Evan Spiegel – who just happens to be married to Miranda Kerr – must be pretty upset right now.

Up until recently, Kylie was the proud owner of Snapchat’s most viewed account, but after a controversial redesign, she started to back away from the app faster than Kim Kardashian leaving a Taylor Swift concert.

LISTEN: As a family who’ve built their name in the public eye, do the Kardashians have the right to ask for privacy? Post continues below.



After realising the full effect of her words, Kylie later tweeted out some love to the tech company.

It’s not the first time Kylie tweeted about Snapchat. Earlier in the month, she said she was unsure about the changes they’d made, so really, the writing was already on the wall. This is on you, Snapchat.

And it’s not just Kylie who’s having a hard time wrapping her head around the changes. A petition was signed by 1.2 million users demanding the app returns to its old format. The company responded by saying the new design wasn’t going anywhere.

Okay, fine, do whatever you want, Snapchat. But when you feel the wrath of Kylie Jenner and her minions, you know you’re waging into a war you’re never going to win. But God speed, our tech savvy friends.