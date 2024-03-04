This was not on our 2024 bingo card.

Kristin Cavallari is dating a TikToker who lip-syncs to country songs with his friends.

Yep, you read that right. The former Laguna Beach and The Hills star, 37, hard-launched her relationship with Mark Estes, 24, this month, posting a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

The caption read: "He makes me happy."

Estes uploaded a video to his TikTok the same day of the two of them by the pool in Cabo, Mexico, with the caption, "ready to fall".

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement of their relationship, with some supportive comments and others focusing on their 13-year age gap.

One user wrote: "If you were Kristin Cavallari, you built an empire, you had the children, you did the marriage, you're screaming hot and you're financially independent, why on earth would you muddy the waters with the baggage that inevitably comes with a man over 35? She's a wild child, let her be free."

While another said: "What could a 37-year-old and 24-year-old possibly have in common?"

Cavallari addressed the criticism in a TikTok video, lip-syncing to a popular remixed sound about being arrested.

"So what are you gonna do about it," Cavallari lip-synced unapologetically in her closet.

"We're reporting it," the sound continues.

"Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?" Cavallari mouths.

She captioned the post: "When they're all up in arms that [I'm] dating a 24-year-old. Andddd?"

According to his social media, Estes is a member of the Montana Boyz, a group of three young men from Montana who have garnered over half a million followers on TikTok. In addition to lip-syncing country songs, they have their own clothing brand.

Cavallari even appeared in one of their most recent videos.

The former reality TV star and Este both live in Nashville, Texas.

Cavallari was previously married to former NFL player Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2022. They share three children.

Feature image: Instagram/@kristincavallari