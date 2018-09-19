Kristen Bell's beautiful advice for a young fan struggling with body image.

Among the thousands of comments on Kristen Bell‘s pre-Emmy Awards Instagram photo, among the “wow”s and “damn girl”s and “beautiful”s, there was this:

“So mother f****** beautiful. U are stunning unlike me.”

The comment, which came from an Australian follower named Charmaine, could easily have been swallowed by all the other gush and fandom. It could have been ignored. But instead, the The Good Place star took a moment to stop and reach out to the young fan, to offer advice, from one woman to another.

“Gurl don’t u dare,” Bell replied. “You got one time on this planet — don’t waste time being negative. You deserve all the love in the world. And I think your face is beautiful AF. Don’t u dare tell me I’m wrong.

“Here’s your homework. Follow Glennon Doyle and watch all her stories. Read her book, Love Warrior. Smile more, because u are alive and wonderful. And loved. Xo.”

Bell is a champion of positive body image, especially when it comes to new mothers. Since having her two daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, the actor has lent her profile to dismantling the "stale" idea of the 'post-baby body'.

"It’s just been talked into the ground — and does anyone really care that much?" she asked Women's Health. "Just be healthy, don’t beat yourself up, and have fun with your kid. The only way pressure is lifted is if we choose not to accept it any longer. I think that’s what I chose to do."

The Frozen star instead places an emphasis on exercise for health, both physical and mental, and has been open about how she uses it as a tool to help manage her anxiety and depression.

"To me, being healthy means feeling good about the choices I’m making, and most important, it’s about keeping fit mentally and physically,” she told Shape. “I’m constantly reminding myself it’s not about my thighs: It’s about my commitment and my happiness level.”