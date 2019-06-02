Kris Jenner‘s relationship with boyfriend Corey Gamble, was at the centre of some major beef in this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kris, 63, has been dating Corey, 38, since November 2014, following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. But it seems some members of the ‘klan’ are not exactly happy about it.

In the episode, Kim, 38, explained that her husband, Kanye, threw shade at Corey for being ‘secretive’, questioning why none of them had ever met his family.

“Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you, we’ve never met any of your family members,’” she explained in the episode. “Of course we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him – I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time.”

And it isn’t just Kim and Kanye who have a problem with the apparently elusive Corey.

Kris and Corey were living their best lives at the Met gala, earlier this month. Image: Getty.

In the episode, Khloe, 34, also piped up.

"After my mom got her divorce, I was like, ‘Okay, this probably isn’t going to last,’" Khloé said. "I just didn’t feel the need to get that connected or attached. Then when I saw time progressing and the relationship was still there, we tried to get to know him, but he has not been receptive in this whole thing."

We'll be honest – we didn't really see Kris and Corey going the distance either.

So what do we actually know about the man who has been dating the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family for four and a half years?

What does Corey Gamble do?

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Corey went to Morehouse College to study business marketing. Corey works for SB Projects, an entertainment and marketing company owned by Scooter Braun, who represents artists such as Ariana Grande and (at one time) Kim's husband, Kanye West. When Corey first met Kris, he was acting as Justin Bieber's road manager. According to The Sun, he is close with the 25-year-old, who he calls his "nephew".

Gamble has an estimated net worth of about $AUD4.3 million, according to The Sun. Pretty modest when compared to Kris' estimated $AUD86million. But hey, not even the devil works harder than Kris, right?

How did they meet?

According to VH1, Gamble first met Jenner in Ibiza, Spain, at designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday in August 2014.

Despite the 25 year age gap, the couple started dating immediately.

Just a few weeks later, Gamble began posting about Jenner on Instagram, making it official.

By March 2015, Corey began appearing as a regular on KUWTK.

In one episode, Gamble tells Khloe about the meeting Kris for the first time, saying: "She had on this nice-ass dress, and she was looking good. I waited till she was off on her own, and we started talking."

Wait... didn't they break up?

In March 2017, there were rumours that the couple had split up.

A source apparently told Radar Online: "Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now. She said that she was getting side-tracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.

"Kris just really want to focus on the show right now to ensure that her family stays on air," the source added.

The rumours were put to bed when couple was photographed together on a "date night" just a couple of months later.

Are they engaged?

After being seen wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger in 2016, rumours swirled that the couple was engaged. When she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden two years later, however, Kris refused to confirm or deny the rumours.

When Corden asked, "Are you and Corey Gamble engaged?" Jenner simply chuckled.

When Corden joked that Jenner was already wearing a diamond ring on her finger on the show, she corrected him, "This isn't the ring," and he quickly followed up, "But there is a ring!"

Again, Jenner just laughed.

Will they get married?

On the podcast Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser, Kris said she probably won't ever get married to Corey.

She said: "You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past. I’m in a really great relationship right now, and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up. I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding, I’ve had the babies and the kids – six of them, by the way. It’s not like we need to do that again; my body wouldn’t cooperate if I wanted it to. I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think that I want to go there."