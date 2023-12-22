It's been a little over a month since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky into the world, and now, we finally get a see a glimpse of what he looks like.

Kardashian shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight - making Rocky Thirteen Barker her fourth child.

Barker also has three children of his own, Alabama Luella, 17, Landon Asher, 19, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his former wife Shanna Moakler.

In a series of strategically taken photos shared to Kardashian's Instagram, the couple can be seen cuddling with their newborn while making sure his face stays away from the limelight; choosing to share photos of his tiny feet and the back of his head instead.

As expected, the post attracted thousands of comments within minutes, with fans eagerly waiting to see pics of baby Rocky.

"Cutest nugget ever. Can’t wait to see him grow up," wrote one user.

"Welcome to the world Rocky. So happy to see these beautiful photos. Beautiful," wrote another.

The couple welcomed baby Rocky a little over a month ago. Image: Instagram @kourtneykardashian.

The parents made sure to keep his face away from the limelight. Image: Instagram @kourtneykardashian.

Even sister Khloe Kardashian chimed in, commenting: "Those little toes!"

The couple shared they were expecting a baby in a rock 'n' roll reveal in June of this year.

The announcement was a nod to Blink 182's 1999 music video All The Small Things, with Kardashian holding a giant sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," at Barker's Blink 182 concert.

Kourtney also shared a photo of herself breastfeeding. Image: Instagram @kourtneykardashian.

Both of them have been open about their pregnancy struggles, documenting their journey on reality show, The Kardashians.

In September, Kardashian, 44, underwent "urgent fetal surgery" when Barker, 44, was touring Europe with his band, before returning home due to the medical emergency.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mum, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued.

The couple have been open about their fertility struggles. Image: Instagram @kourtneykardashian.

They announced their pregnancy back in June. Image: Instagram @kourtneykardashian.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she shared.

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in May 2022 in an Italian Dolce & Gabbana wedding.

Prior to the nuptials, they attempted several rounds of IVF treatment but were unsuccessful. They then announced they would be discontinuing treatment because of the effects on Kardashian’s body.

"My health is still impacted because it’s hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll," she said.

"I think being happy is what's important and being a good parent to my kids. We're just embracing that whatever is meant to be, will be."

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian.