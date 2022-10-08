While Kourtney Kardashian has always been outspoken across her television career, when it comes to public-facing chats, she’s definitely one of the quieter members of the family.

So, it was a surprise to fans this week when she sat down with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, something both Kim and Khloé Kardashian have also fronted as guests.

In recent years, Kourtney has expressed her desire to step back from filming shows with her sisters, meaning their dynamic has somewhat shifted. She also has her new marriage to Travis Barker to navigate, making it a brand new life stage for the eldest sister.

Chatting to Amanda, Kourtney spoke of her new husband, her living situation, and her evolving relationship with her sisters.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from the hour-long interview.

Listen to Laura Brodnik and Katie Stow discuss Kourtney's interview on The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues below.

The one thing that held Kourtney back from being with Travis.

Fans of the earlier seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will remember Travis Barker, the drummer from Blink-189, as a longtime neighbour and close friend to Kourtney.

When asked if she thought about romantically being with Travis in those platonic years - noting the 'will-they-won’t-they' vibe detected by fans - Kourtney shared, “I used to think it all the time".

“I think what we both have said to each other is that we felt like home, at a distance, during times I felt maybe not at my best,” she explained of their friendship. Kourtney said the two of them would often spend time together with their kids all together.

Then, eventually Travis would ask her to go out to the movies, or for a meal - but she held back.

“I think I was afraid of anything that could be real,” Kourtney revealed.

“I had such a guard up for so many years, and I just think it was too real,” she said, admitting that she holds regret for not acting on their attraction faster, because they could have had more years together.

Although they married this year, Kourtney and Travis still don’t live together.

Kourtney and Travis have shared a loved-up and PDA-packed relationship over the past few years. Yet despite their recent wedding in Portofino, Italy, the pair are still not yet living in the same house.

Instead, they have chosen to continue living a block apart as they figure out how to best blend their two families.

Kourtney has three children herself: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. Meanwhile, Travis is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16; and is a dedicated stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 23 - the daughter of his ex, Shanna Moakler.

Kravis are reportedly very conscious of any upheaval their kids might face.

“We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part … and we are a block away, so it’s kind of a special time,” Kourtney explained to Amanda.

“He comes over and it’s like, we have our routines within our house. Like, you know when the kids are at their dad’s (Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick's) house, I stay at his (Travis') house and there are still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in between.”

But there is one caveat: Travis comes to Kourtney's house every evening - to at least give her a kiss goodnight.

The pair are no longer undertaking IVF.

Kourtney and Travis’s IVF journey was a major storyline in season one of Hulu’s, The Kardashians. However, Kourtney said they have since stopped fertility treatment, explaining it took too much of a mental toll on her.

“I just decided - it really took a toll on my health, just even mentally - the hormones, the medication… so, I know that it’s helped so many people, but it’s just not for me,” she said of the process.

Kourtney also admitted to feeling "pushed into it", given that she’s 43. Now, she is hoping to just conceive naturally.

“I got to a place where I just felt like - exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis - I feel truly like if it’s meant to be, that we will be blessed,” she said.

She admitted to having a foot fetish.

Kourtney and Travis are very hands-on with each other, as anyone who has watched the show would have seen. So, Amanda wanted details ... on her rumoured foot fetish.

“I have really cute feet,” Kourtney joked, going on to say she has a size five foot.

“If somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that,” she added.

“We just embrace it,” she said, but refused to provide further details.

Kourtney and Khloé in 2016. Image: Getty.

Kourtney is not as close to Khloé as she once was.

Long-time fans of the Kardashians also might have noticed a shift in the sisters’ relationships over recent years. While Kourtney was once very close to Khloé, often ganging up with her on Kim, the dynamic seems to have changed. Kim and Khloé are tight, with Kourtney admitting she sometimes feels on the outs.

“I think that when Khloé was pregnant with True, Kim… had a surrogate at that time,” Kourtney explained.

“I just felt like they really bonded, they were going through the same things… that’s when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them… kind of ganging up, I felt like it was almost everything Khloé and I had done to Kim, and they were kind of flipping it on me."

“I also started therapy at the time and became more self-aware… I felt just really sensitive," she said.

“We’re good… I think just life isn’t the same,” she surmised, saying that she still sees Khloé regularly - but their life stages are different.

Feature Image: Instagram/Mamamia