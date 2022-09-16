Tampongate and an Aussie love child: The wildest stories about King Charles.

It's no secret the royal family has had their fair share of scandals over the years.

But while the attention has recently been on Prince Harry and Meghan, the new head of the monarchy certainly hasn't come out unscathed.

King Charles has found himself dominating global headlines over past decades, from his divorce from Princes Diana to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

But there's also been a number of rather... rogue stories that have followed the 73-year-old in the media.

Watch: Holly Wainwright and Shannen Findlay discuss King Charles and Camilla's tampongate on Low Brow. Post continues below.

From #tampongate to a secret love child, here are a few of the wildest stories we've heard about the new king.

Tampongate.

Let's start here, shall we?

Back in 1993, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles found themselves at the centre of a global scandal when a very intimate phone call leaked to the press, a month after he formally separated from Princess Diana.

In the call - which took place in 1989, when Charles was married to Diana and Camilla was married to her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles - the King shared how he'd very much like to get inside... Camilla's pants.

We'll let the transcript, as per the Mirror, do all the talking.

CHARLES: Oh, God. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier!

CAMILLA (laughing): What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? (Both laugh). Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.

CHARLES: Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck! (Laughs)

CAMILLA: You are a complete idiot! (Laughs) Oh, what a wonderful idea.

CHARLES: My luck to be chucked down a lavatory and go on and on forever swirling round on the top, never going down.

CAMILLA (laughing): Oh, darling!

CHARLES: Until the next one comes through.

CAMILLA: Oh, perhaps you could just come back as a box.

CHARLES: What sort of box?

CAMILLA: A box of Tampax, so you could just keep going.

CHARLES: That’s true.

CAMILLA: Repeating yourself… (laughing). Oh, darling, oh I just want you now.

Listen to Low Brow, where Holly unpacks tampongate, the who, the how and most importantly the why?! Post continues below.



King Charles' supposed Australian 'love child'.

For years, Aussie Simon Charles Dorante-Day has claimed he is the secret 'love child' of King Charles and Camilla's secret affair.

The 56-year-old, who was born in Portsmouth, UK, and now lives in Queensland, believes he was conceived by a 17-year-old Charles and 18-year-old Camilla in 1965.

Simon was adopted at eight months old and later moved to Australia with his adopted family.

According to the Daily Mail, both of Simon's adoptive grandparents worked for the Queen and Prince Philip.

The father-of-nine claims his grandmother told him he was Charles and Camilla's son on her deathbed.

The claim has never been verified but Simon told 7News he remains determined to take Charles to court for DNA testing.

"A lot of people were concerned that when Charles rose to be monarch that it would damage my case," he told the publication this week. "But it’s not going to make any difference legally, it’s still pressing ahead the same way."

"I’ll be back to the Family Court. In his final ruling last time I was before the courts, the judge told me that if I come back with the evidence all nice and neatly stamped, then there’s no reason to deny an application for a DNA test, and Charles and Camilla will have to answer that."

Simon went on to say it felt like a "kick in the face" when Charles named Prince William as the new Prince of Wales, following the Queen’s death.

"I don’t want to feel that way, but I do. I just think, the least Charles can do is give me an answer - acknowledge me," he said.

"He gives William a title like that, well where’s my answer? Where’s my DNA test? If you are not my father, then prove you’re not."

King Charles' tendency to call the Queen 'mummy'.

Even into his older years, Charles has continued to publicly refer to the Queen as 'mummy' - a fact that certainly hasn't been lost on the Queen.

Back in 2018, the monarch left crowds laughing when she reacted to Charles calling her ‘mummy’ on stage during her 92nd birthday concert.

Giving a speech at the Royal Albert Hall, Charles first addressed the monarch as "your majesty", before switching to "mummy".

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen responded by rolling her eyes before letting out a smile.

Prince William and Sophie Wessex also reportedly started laughing after seeing her reaction.

King Charles' 'infatuation' with squirrels.

Yep, you read that correctly.

The 73-year-old environmentalist has openly discussed his love for the bushy-tailed rodent, which he lets run free in his home.

"They come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round inside," Charles wrote in an article for UK magazine, Country Living.

"If I sit there quietly, they will do so around me. Sometimes, when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts - they are incredibly special creatures."

Prince William also spoke to the publication about his father's 'infatuation'.

"He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the [Birkhall] estate in Scotland — to the extent that he’s given them names and is allowing them into the house!" he said.

Feature Image: Tim Graham/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty.