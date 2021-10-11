The 6 wildest moments from Kim Kardashian's viral SNL monologue.

Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live debut earlier this week, and her opening monologue was a series of crude jokes, hilarious one-liners and lethal blows.

From the likes of O.J. Simpson, to her own sisters, no one was safe from what could arguably the most savage roast we've seen in a while.

Kim is not known for her performance skills, so her appearance on SNL was nothing short of surprising, especially when she showed just how far she will go to make a joke - even if it means she and her family are the butt of it.

So without further ado, here are Kim Kardashian's wildest moments on her SNL debut.

Watch the beginning of Kim Kardashian's SNL debut. Post continues after the clip.

She literally referred to her sex tape as a "movie premiere".

The Queen of the Kardashians couldn't not bring up the infamous sex tape that was leaked all the way back in 2007, and has managed to follow her for the entirety of her career. What a way to open the show.

"I know, I’m surprised to see me here too," Kim began in her monologue.

"When they asked, I was like, ‘You want me to host? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time’," she continued, referring to her infamous sex tape.

"Actually, I only had that one movie come out and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mum’s mind."

Kim threw major shade at her sisters.

No one was immune from the Kardash-slander, not even her own sisters.

Kicking off, she made a blatant joke at her own vanity, saying: "I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I'm so much more than a pretty face... And good hair, and great makeup, and amazing boobs, and a perfect butt."

She did manage to turn it into a moment of pure hilarity when she went on to make a lighthearted jab at her famous siblings when she said: "Basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons."

Where's the lie though? Image: Getty.

O.J Simpson... Need we say anymore?

Probably the most shocking part of Kim's sketch was when she brought up the infamous O.J Simpson 1995 trial for which he was aquitted from the double murder of his ex-wife and her friend... Yeah, it was a lot...

"My father was and is still such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice," said Kim, who is an advocate in the U.S. for criminal justice reform.

"It's because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?"

She went on to say, "I know it's sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J does leave a mark. Or several! Or none at all. I still don't know."

Kim touched on her very public divorce with Kanye West.

Nothing was off limits during Kim's monologue on SNL, and even made a few pointed comments about Kanye.

"I married the best rapper of all time," said Kim, who filed for divorce from the artist in February, after six years of marriage. "A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids."

It may have started off sweet, but the reality star couldn't not deliver a savage blow: "So, when I divorce him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: His personality."

Awkward...

Kim had something to say about Caitlyn Jenner.

Now, Kim has not been quiet about her thoughts towards her ex step-parent, but Saturday night's segment about Caitlyn, was still nothing less than utterly brutal.

“I’m an influencer so I understand that the things that I say carry weight, but you know I would never tell anyone what they can or can’t do," the business mogul began.

Listen to The Spill, A daily entertainment podcast that covers the top pop culture stories of the day. Post continues after audio.





"Remember, I’m a Kim, not a Karen. And honestly, with all of the ‘K’ names, it’s really impressive that my mum didn’t pick Karen. I mean somehow she just knew. I don’t know how she saw that one coming and not Caitlyn."

She called out her mum's boyfriend... Oop.

We may just have the wildest call out of the night, with Kim inadverdently calling Kris Jenner's partner, Corey Gamble a major gold digger.

“But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger," she said.

"Honestly, I’m not sure how you even become one. So I asked my mum’s boyfriend Corey.”

Family dinners are about to get REAL awkward.

Feature Image: SNL.