As a single parent now, Kim Kardashian says it’s the nights that are the hardest part.

Kim Kardashian says there are times she cries herself to sleep at night.

This week, the media mogul opened up about being a single parent now, saying it's often the nights when she's alone with her kids that can be the most challenging.

Kardashian has four kids with ex Kanye 'Ye' West — daughters North, nine, and Chicago, five, plus sons Saint, seven, and Psalm, four.

"It has been the most challenging thing," she said, "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s**t, this f**king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

Kardashian is on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty this week, and PEOPLE shared an exclusive clip from part of the conversation.

In it, she said to host Jay Shetty that parenting has been a tumultuous time for her.

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be a more true statement."

The first parenting hill to climb is the mornings, Kardashian said: "I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around."

But it's the nights that are often the toughest for the Kardashian.

"We are going hour by hour to see if we're gonna survive, night by night."

"If a tantrum comes in, oh my God, your life is completely upside down. I mean, there are nights when you don't wash your hair for days as a mum and you have spit up all over you and you're wearing the same pyjamas, especially in COVID. It was insane, you know?"

Navigating it all mostly on her own, Kardashian said it's a reality many single or divorced parents know well.

"You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there. Like, it's [just] me to play the good police officer and bad cop," she said.

"It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."

A few months back, Kardashian opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband West.

During an episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, The reality star was teary as she described their current family dynamic.

"Co-parenting hard. It's really f**king hard," she said before going on to talk about her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003.

"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids," she explained. "That’s what I would want for them."

Kardashian also said that she has had to limit her children's access to television and social media coverage of their father, given recent controversies of his.

"If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them?" she said. "That is real, heavy, grownup s**t that they are not ready to deal with."

The reality star added: "When they are [older], we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could."

Whilst it's been admittedly hard for Kardashian, she also said she won't let them know about her strained relationship with West – despite the world being well aware.

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012 before they married in 2014.

In February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper.

In December, 10 months later, she requested to be declared legally single and asked to separate their child custody and property battle from her marital status. She also requested her maiden name (Kardashian) be restored.

In the pair's divorce settlement, Kardashian was awarded $200,000 a month in child support. West will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses. The pair waived any form of spousal support.

Now settling into co-parenting arrangements, Kardashian said to Jay Shetty that although parenting is "really f**king hard", it is "the most rewarding job in the entire world".

"You are never prepared. But you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out, and that you got through the day."

