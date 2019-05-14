All the signs that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their baby... Bear.

The Kardashian-West family are known for their outlandish baby name choices.

Five-year-old North West was clearly named after a compass, one could argue one-year-old Chicago West is named after a medical emergency show, and three-year-old Saint is… Saint.

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name a baby, there is one thing that’s certain – they will do precisely whatever they want.

So, it comes as no surprise that the latest baby name rumoured for the couple’s surrogate baby is… Bear.

Yes, like the big furry animal. But what exactly is the evidence for this baby name choice?

Over the weekend, Kim posted a series of tweets from the newborn’s CBD themed baby shower with a bear emoji.

The first tweet was simply just the bear emoji, but the second read “We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.”

In addition to Kim K’s emoji choice, her friend, reality star Nicole Williams, commented with a bear emoji.

At this point, the names Teddy, Bear, or Cub are very valid.

But there’s more.

You see, Chicago is named after the hometown of Kanye West.

And the official NFL and MLB teams for Chicago are the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, respectively.

Kim and Kanye clearly love that city.

It’s basically confirmed.

But wait… there’s more.

Appearing on The Ellen Show in March last year, Kim said there were a few names that she really wanted to name her daughter Chicago, and that she wanted one syllable, like North and Saint.

“Yeah, it kind of messes with me, I’m not gonna lie. I really like the one syllable thing,” Kim responded when Ellen probed her about her very particular (and now broken) naming rule.

Based on this evidence, we can add to the equation that Kim and Kanye will be after a one syllable name, like BEAR.

Naturally, the people of Twitter got over excited about the clue overload.

All bets are off.