The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm.

For Australians, it has broken the record for the biggest opening for 2023, making $21.5m in a matter of days, and not to mention it is the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman.

Part of its success, despite its stellar A-list cast and phenomenal script, is largely due in part to the toy being an iconic childhood relic.

The doll was part of millions of kids' childhoods and the film harnesses the power of nostalgia, while still holding Barbie accountable for the harmful impact it had on little girls' psyche (but that's for another conversation).

In saying that, reminiscing through the Barbie film has got us wondering if the dusty dolls — and all the other important toys that played a role in our childhood — are still stored in our parent's garages.

And if so... can we pay our rent with them?

If you're much like us, then you'd be happy to know that some of our favourite childhood toys are actually worth a fortune online.

So it's time to get those old Pokemon cards out of storage, wipe down the dusty Barbie dolls and see if that Tamagotchi still works because someone, somewhere, will pay a lot for them.

Here are exactly what our favourite childhood toys are worth today.

1. Barbie

Barbie, 1959. Image: Mattel.

Barbie inspired the imagination, whilst simultaneously sparking controversy, for generations.

Because of this, some of the vintage Barbie dolls we played with as kids are selling for a pretty penny.

There's Bild Lilli, Christie, Centennial Barbie and even a Fabergé Imperial Elegance Barbie.

But the one that collectors will arguably pay the most for is the very first Barbie doll, which debuted on March 9, 1959.

She's unique for her signature ponytail and black and white swimsuit.

You can make: Upwards of $3000.

2. Polly Pocket

Polly Pocket. Image: Getty.

They may have been a choking hazard, but these days, the vintage Polly Pocket dolls can almost pay for your house deposit (if your house was a trailer in a rural area, that is).

You can make: Upwards of $5000.

3. Sky Dancers

Sky Dancer Doll. Image: Getty.

These flying contraptions were responsible for a lot of injuries back in the day. They were more trouble than they were worth frankly.

But nowadays, they're at least worth a delicious hot meal.

You can make: Upwards of $50.

4. Tazos

A packet of chips was the bonus to getting your very own Tazos.

The holographic pieces of plastic were banned in most schools eventually, and it is easy to understand why.

You can make: Upwards of $80.

5. Cabbage Patch Dolls

Cabbage Patch Dolls. Image: Getty.

Cabbage patch dolls were a staple in kids' bedrooms across the world, especially in the 2000s.

But we'd be lying if we said they weren't a little freaky to have staring at you when you woke up in the middle of the night.

You can make: Upwards of $100.

6. Beanie Babies

Beanie Babies. Image: Getty.

Beanie Babies are some of the most popular collectible items ever.

They're cute, squishy and some are exceptionally rare to find. So it is understandable why they are worth so much money online.

You can make: From $20 to $300,000.

7. Tamagotchi

Tamagotchi. Image: Getty.

If you had one of these bad boys, then it is likely you spent more time looking after your Tamagotchi than you did yourself.

And we get it. Really, we do.

You can make: From $20 to $5000.

8. Furby

Furby. Image: Getty.

Although this was definitely not the kind of toy you wanted to wake up to in the middle of the night, everyone was obsessed with Furbys during the 90s.

You can make: Upwards of $100.

9. Puppy Surprise

Puppy Surprise. Image: Getty.

Puppy Surprise now seems kind of creepy considering that inside the stuffed dog were a number of smaller stuffed puppies.

But it was at the top of every little kid's wishlist at Christmas time.

You can make: Upwards of $20.

10. Pokemon Cards

Pokemon cards. Image: Getty.

If you did actually catch em all, your Pokemon collection could fetch you over a $1000. Pikachu, what is the world coming to?

You can make: From $10 to $1000.

